Spotlight on Golf opens at Geelong Sports Museum

07 Feb 2025

The long-term home of the Vic Open, the Bellarine Peninsula, is now the home to new museum exhibition that celebrates the game of golf and the careers of some of the region’s golfing greats.

The Spotlight on Golf exhibition, which will be on display for the next six months at the Geelong Sports Museum at Kardinia Park, was launched this week to coincide with the 2025 Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links.

Curated in partnership with Golf Australia with a focus on the Vic Open and its past winners, the exhibition showcases and recognises the role golf has played in the region in the past, what is happening now and what’s to come in the future.

It is the first golf exhibition at the Geelong Sports Museum since it opened last year and offers special exhibits on:

Louis Whyte: A member of the Geelong Golf Club (one of the five founding clubs of the Victorian Golf Association), who won the inaugural Men’s Australian Amateur Golf Championship in 1894 and again in 1900.

Evelyn MacKenzie: A member of the Geelong Golf Club, she was the first winner of the Ladies' Amateur Championship of Australia in 1894, and won it again in 1895, 1896 and 1898.

Richard Green, a resident of Wallington, who includes the 2015 Vic Open amongst his 10 professional victories worldwide.

Stacey Peters, who was raised near Colac, and took her golfing talents around the world after winning two Victorian Amateur titles. She won the 2013 Vic Open as part of nine tournament victories.

The exhibition also includes the Vic Open men’s and women’s trophies, Golf Victoria magazine articles, signed flags, golf club sets, balls, tees and information on current Golf Australia programs.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said the Geelong region was one of the real heartlands of the game in Australia.

“Geelong and the Bellarine is a real haven for golfers. Its range of exceptional courses has produced some fantastic golfers over the years and we continue to see fine young golfers come through our programs here and continued growth in player numbers,” he said.

“We’re delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the game of golf at the Geelong Sports Museum which has been a great addition to the sporting community here in Geelong.”

Located at Kardinia Park, the home of sport in the region, visitors to the Geelong Sports Museum can explore sporting history through exhibitions, films, artefacts, and interactive experiences.

Gerard Griffin, CEO Kardinia Park Stadium Trust, said: “The Museum is thrilled to be working with Golf Australia to show what’s possible in the museum and play a role in inspiring future generations to take up the great game of golf.

“The unique exhibition space allows the Geelong Sports Museum to partner with sporting bodies to showcase the incredible local stories of sporting history and success and share how their sport has helped shaped the sporting landscape in the Geelong region.

“Geelong Sports Museum is a place to gather, learn and celebrate the role of sport in the community.

“With over 30 sports represented and more than 70 objects on display, there is something for everyone, whether a sports fan or not.

“New exciting and interactive exhibitions take over this space a couple of times a year so there is always a new reason to visit and explore the museum.”

Spotlight on Golf will run until August 2025. The museum is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10am until 4:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket desk.

