Spackman, Gole win Vic Senior Amateur crowns

11 Sep 2024 | Amateur golf |

Nadene Gole secured a third consecutive championship while Owen Spackman used his local knowledge to advantage as they won the Victorian Senior Amateur titles at 13th Beach today.

Victoria Golf Club's Gole, already the South Australian Senior Amateur champion this year on the back of her stunning, multiple title 2023, bolted clear on the final day with a 1-under par 71 to finish at 7-under overall, 11 shots clear of Helen Pascoe from Buninyong Golf Club.

Her score was the best of the day by a clear four shots in the women's championship.

Last year she won all the state senior championships as well as the Australian Senior Amateur as well as the R&A Senior Amateur, and she is on the way to matching that amazing feat.

In tough conditions, Spackman's 2-over 74 was enough to close out the men's championship.

A member at 13th Beach and a recent member of the Australian Police golf team, finished at 9-over overall, a shot ahead of Mark Pretty, Troy Tainton and John Owen.