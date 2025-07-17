Smith recovers from horror start to share top Aussie honours

17 Jul 2025 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

The first day of the 153rd Open Championship got off to an inauspicious start for the nine strong Australian contingent when the first out at Royal Portrush, Cam Smith, “almost missed” his opening tee shot, before ultimately finishing on 1-over-par and equal best of his countrymen alongside Adam Scott.

The Aussie pair five shots back of the lead held by Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, China’s Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and American Harris English at 4-under, while Kiwi Dan Hillier managed the best round of the Australasians, an even par 71.

Out in the third group of the day, Smith’s tee shot at the first hole, uniquely flanked by out of bounds both left and right, hooked and hooked quickly, travelling only 153 yards. The 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year seeing the funny side post his 72.

“I think I tried to hit that one underground,” Smith, who recovered for bogey, joked of his opening tee shot.

“Not the greatest start to a major championship I've ever had, but from there it was actually all right.”

Finding humour and patience on a difficult day was a common them for the Aussies, with Jason Day and Marc Leishman a shot back of Smith and Scott, while late bogeys were the story of the day for Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee during rounds of 74.

Smith acknowledging some frank self-talk and proud of his ability to hang in and play the back nine in 2-under to sit in a share of 45th.

“Could have really got away from me, I think,” he said. “Gave myself a little bit of a talking to through nine and played that last nine really solidly.”

Similarly, Scott showed some grit on the second nine after starting his way home with two bogeys before back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13 that had the 2013 Masters winner looking likely to hold top Aussie honours until a frustrating bogey at the 18th.

“It could have got away,” Scott said of his 72. “I don't know; it felt like we teed off in the rain and played the whole lot in the rain. It was tricky at times. But my golf was okay. Shame about the last.

“It is handy having birdies. I'd like to have some more stretches like that. It's always an equation at the majors of how much do you press, how much are you going to go and try and hit it close.”

Positive about his ball striking and putting on Thursday, Scott is hoping for friendlier weather early on Friday for his second round, and despite his disappointing finish couldn’t help but fire a friendly shot across the bow at fellow Queenslander Day when asked his opinion on his loud outfits this week.

“I'm a supporter of fashion in golf … Whether it's Ian Poulter or Jason Day, they're expressing their personalities. I didn't realise Jase had such personality,” Scott said with a wry smile and laugh.

No doubt preferring his golf to be the focus, Day finished with a round of 2-over 73 after opening with a bogey and closing out the front nine with two more. Another dropped shot at the par-5 12th via a three putt mixed in with two birdies during a grinding back nine for the former world No.1.

“That's all you can do,” Day said when asked if he was happy with his efforts to not slide further down the congested leaderboard on the back nine.

“My process out there was actually quite horrific … After I got onto the back side, I started kind of focusing a little bit better, get the process right.”

Like Scott, Leishman and Herbert fell victim to the par-4 18th, with Leishman three putting the last for his 2-over round, while Herbert also dropped a shot at the 17th in his 74.

Lee likely the most disappointed of the Australians after standing on the 15th tee at even par only to be three shots worse by the time he arrived at the 18th having missed three consecutive tee shots to the right resulting in three straight bogeys and a 3-over total.

Elvis Smylie and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox have work to do if they are to play the weekend after 4-over 75s, while Ryan Peake on major championship debut signed for a 6-over 77, with Curtis Luck rounding out the Aussies on 9-over.

All four rounds of The 153rd Open Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Round 1 coverage begins at 3:30pm Thursday AEST.

Australasian Scores Daniel Hillier (NZ), 71 (E) Cameron Smith, 72 (+1) Adam Scott, 72 (+1) Jason Day, 73 (+2) Marc Leishman, 73 (+2) Lucas Herbert, 74 (+3) Min Woo Lee, 74 (+3) Ryan Fox (NZ), 75 (+4) Elvis Smylie 75, (+4) Ryan Peake, 77 (+6) Curtis Luck 80 (+9)