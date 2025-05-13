Seventeen Aussies to contest two US majors

13 May 2025 | Professional golf | Tournaments |

Seventeen Australians and two of our Kiwi brethren will contest two major championships separated by 630 kilometres in the US this week. The 107th US PGA Championship will be played for the second time at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina as the senior circuit readies for its first major of 2025 with the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama. Marking 10 years since Jason Day became the fifth Australian to lift the Wanamaker Trophy, Aussies Day, Cam Davis, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie and Karl Vilips will be joined by New Zealand’s Ryan Fox. The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner in 2019, Fox was the last man admitted to the field on the back of his PGA TOUR breakthrough win at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Smylie, the reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, was granted a special exemption to play his second major just last week while Vilips secured his first major as a professional by virtue of his Puerto Rico Open win in March. Coach of both Day and Vilips, Col Swatton believes the depth of Aussie talent is testament to the coaching quality built through the PGA of Australia. “We keep on producing great talent and I think that’s a tribute to the system,” said Swatton. “The PGA of Australia – of which I’m a proud member – has done a great job and I think that just stands the test of time. “It’s just saying you guys are doing a great job of what you’re doing to help us do a great job of what we need to do with these athletes. We’re proving that we’re competitive on the world stage. “That’s a tribute to what we’re doing from a holistic approach to making better golfers.” Twenty-six years after Graham Marsh won a Regions Tradition reduced to 36 holes by spring snow in Arizona, 10 Aussies and Kiwi Steven Alker will tee it up at Greystone Golf and Country Club. The influx of Aussies on the PGA TOUR Champions has been significant in recent years, this year’s Regions Tradition the first for Greg Chalmers, David Bransdon, Cameron Percy and Michael Wright. Both major championships will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, Round 1 coverage of the US PGA Championship to begin at 3am Friday morning on Fox Sports 503 and coverage of the Regions Tradition to begin at 5am Friday morning on Fox Sports 505. Photos: Gary Kellner/PGA of America via Getty Images (PGA); Alex Slitz/Getty Images (Regions Tradition) Details US PGA Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina 2024 champion: Xander Schauffele Past Aussie winners: Jim Ferrier (1947), David Graham (1979), Wayne Grady (1990), Steve Elkington (1995), Jason Day (2015) TV times: Live 3am-9am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Australasians in the field Cameron Davis World ranking: 68 (Highest: 38) Previous appearances: 4 (2021-2024) Best finish: T4 (2023) Last start: MC in 2024 Best finish in a major: T4, 2023 US PGA Jason Day World ranking: 32 (1) Previous appearances: 15 (2010-2024) Best finish: 1st (2015) Last start: T43 in 2024 Best finish in a major: Won, 2015 US PGA Ryan Fox (NZ) World ranking: 71 (23) Previous appearances: 6 (2017-2019, 2022-2024) Best finish: T23 (2023) Last start: 75th in 2024 Best finish in a major: T16, 2019 Open Championship Min Woo Lee World ranking: 27 (22) Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024) Best finish: T18 (2023) Last start: T26 in 2024 Best finish in a major: T5, 2023 US Open Adam Scott World ranking: 40 (1) Previous appearances: 24 (2001-2024) Best finish: 3rd (2018) Last start: MC in 2024 Best finish in a major: Won, 2013 Masters Cameron Smith World ranking: 148 (2) Previous appearances: 9 (2015, 2017-2024) Best finish: T9 (2023) Last start: T63 in 2024 Best finish in a major: Won, 2022 Open Championship Elvis Smylie World ranking: 206 (197) Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A Last start: N/A Best finish in a major: MC, 2024 Open Championship Karl Vilips World ranking: 117 (106) Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A Last start: N/A Best finish in a major: MC, 2024 US Open PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama 2024 champion: Doug Barron Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1999) TV times: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-7am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Australasians in the field Steven Alker (NZ) Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024) Best finish: 2nd (2024) Last start: 2nd in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 9 Best finish in a senior major: Won, 2022 Senior PGA Steve Allan Previous appearances: 1 (2024) Best finish: T67 (2024) Last start: T67 in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1 Best finish in a senior major: T33, 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship Stuart Appleby Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024) Best finish: 3rd (2022) Last start: T11 in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 Regions Tradition David Bransdon Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A Last start: N/A PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: MC, 2024 Senior PGA Greg Chalmers Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A Last start: N/A PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2024 Senior PGA Richard Green Previous appearances: 2 (2023-2024) Best finish: T11 (2023) Last start: T14 in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: 2nd, 2024 Senior PGA and 2024 Senior Open Mark Hensby Previous appearances: 2 (2023-2024) Best finish: T18 (2024) Last start: T18 in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1 Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 US Senior Open Rod Pampling Previous appearances: 4 (2021-2024) Best finish: T3 (2022) Last start: T37 in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 2 Best finish in a senior major: T3, 2022 Regions Tradition Cameron Percy Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A Last start: N/A PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: T11, 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship John Senden Previous appearances: 4 (2021-2024) Best finish: T29 (2021) Last start: T52 in 2024 PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: T29, 2021 Regions Tradition Michael Wright Previous appearances: Nil Best finish: N/A Last start: N/A PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0 Best finish in a senior major: T7, 2024 Kaulig Companies Championship