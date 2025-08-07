Seven Aussie blind golfers taking on the world

07 Aug 2025 | All Abilities | Amateur golf | Participation | Tournaments |

Australia will be well represented at this year's International Blind Golf Association (IBGA) World Championship, with seven of the country’s best blind and vision impaired golfers already on the ground in Canada.

The championship will be played at The Greens at Renton, located just outside Simcoe, Ontario, and held alongside the blind golf ISPS HANDA Canadian Open.

Blind Golf Australia (BGA) President Darren Solly is confident the Australian contingent can bring home some glory.

"The team that's going over is a mixture of some of our best golfers that we have, and who have been pretty consistent over a long period of time," said Solly.

"The exception to that is our new B1 Division player, Phil Giles, who's only been playing this year but has made a huge impact."

Giles played off a handicap of three before losing his sight, and Solly said his results coming into this event were good enough to catch the attention of the IBGA, who reached out to BGA to see if he was available to play.

Joining Giles is this year's ISPS HANDA Australian Blind Golf Open champion, Michele Watts, who knows what it is like to taste success on the world stage.

When the World Championships were held in Italy in 2018, Watts took home the women's nett title.

Watts is also in great form, having taken out the women's title at the ISPS HANDA Canadian Open Blind Golf earlier this week.

Queenslander Ken Pollock was rewarded this year for his ever-consistent play, taking out his first ever win at the South Australian Blind Golf Open, and will be a valuable member of the team in Canada.

The final four members of the team bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience. Andrew Patterson and Jamie Hain both have numerous Australian titles to their name, and Graham Coulton adds international wins to this repertoire as a former British Open champion.

Known by his peers as "The Grandfather of Blind Golf", 91-year-old David Blyth joins the Australian team in Canada as the seventh and final member.

"David pretty much was the founder of Blind Golf alongside Dr (Haruhisa) Handa, and he's been invited to play through an invitation request that we got from Japan," said Solly.

"He's a life member of the International Blind Golf Association and of Blind Golf Australia as well.

"He was extended that invitation through Japan, they requested that he be there, and we were more than happy to facilitate and make it happen."

BGA's Vice President Mark Eschbank was also selected to join the team, but has been forced to withdraw with an eye complication that is preventing him from flying.

The International Blind Golf Association World Championship will be played at The Greens at Renton from August 7-8.