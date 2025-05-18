Scott climbs into contention at PGA Championship

18 May 2025 | Professional golf |

It took a blistering finish from world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to turn Adam Scott’s chances of a second major championship from hopeful to nigh on impossible at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Scott was just four strokes off the lead when he signed for a 2-under 69 to be 4-under through three rounds but Scheffler further separated himself from Scott and the rest of the field by playing the final five holes in 5-under par.

At 11-under, Scheffler will start Sunday with a three-stroke advantage from Swede Alex Noren, Scott the best of the Aussies seven shots from the lead and in a tie for 13th.

With just one top 10 in his past 21 major championship starts, Scott was happy to nudge towards the first page of the leaderboard, looking towards a more productive day with the putter to advance his position further in the final round.

“That’s a good position for me,” said Scott when told he was four strokes back at the completion of his round.

“That’s better than where I’ve been any time lately.

“I feel like I’ve played solid all week; it’s been hard work on the greens.

“I’ve had a few three-putts, and it feels a bit costly at the moment when it’s so bunched up like this.

“Overall my game feels really solid. I just need a day where the putts get rolling in tomorrow.

“I’ve just kind of fought being comfortable all week. You’re good for a few holes and then you hit one surprisingly short or something.

“It just knocks the confidence around a little bit and it’s those emotions I’m trying to manage the best I can out there.

“But if a few go in, it all changes quickly.”

A three-putt from outside 50 feet at the 221-yard par-3 sixth was Scott’s only dropped shot on Saturday, getting up-and-down all five times that he missed the green including three-of-three sand saves.

Kiwi Ryan Fox fought hard to keep himself in the mix and will start the final round in a tie for 17th alongside Australian Cam Davis, who made up four shots in three holes on the back nine in a round of 1-under 70.

Tied for seventh through 36 holes, Fox could only salvage par twice from the seven greens he missed, trading six bogeys with five birdies in his round of 1-over 72.

Playing the weekend of a major for the first time in his career, Elvis Smylie played his back nine in 5-over 40 in a round of 6-over 77.