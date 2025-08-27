Scaysbrook, Morgan get it done in Queensland

27 Aug 2025 | Amateur golf |

Sydneysider Ella Scaysbrook has continued her electric run of form, and local lad Lincoln Morgan has run-down his fellow statesman as the pair took out the Queensland Strokeplay Championship today on Bribie Island.

Played across both Bribie Island Golf Club and Pacific Harbour Golf & Country Club, and supported by The City of Moreton Bay, some of the country's top amateurs battled it out over the last few days for the historic trophies, and to also secure a place in the match play section of the Queensland Amateur Championship later this week.

Both Scaysbrook and Morgan ran out three shot winners at the opposing courses, with Scaysbrook's opening 2-under round on Monday at Pacific Harbour enough to separate her from the chasing pack.

Local Queenslander Hannah Reeve's was Scaysbrook's closest chaser finishing the 54-holes at 3-over, with yet another Queenslander in Godiva Kim a further shot back in third at 4-over.

While she calls The Australian Golf Club home, it has been overseas where Scaysbrook has been flourishing of late, her run at the US Women's Amateur the stand out result.

"It's been a really good few months," said Scaysbrook. "I had a few good results in the US, which I was really happy with.

"It was also a very good experience, which I think I'll take with me forever."

Enjoying one of his best season's to date on the amateur golf scene, men's champion Morgan now holds the 2025 medallist honours at both the NSW Amateur and now his home amateur after a polished 3-under 69 on the final day at Bribie Island.

Fellow Queenslander and hot favourite this week Chase Oberle held the 36-hole lead, however Morgan was able to pull away late in the day, with two birdies on his final two holes slamming the door shut on his playing partners.

"The lads that I played with today, Chase (Oberle) and Taylor (Barr) just kept sticking to me so it was nice to close them out down the stretch," said Morgan.

"The last three years I've had some nice success and nice placing in the match play, but this year finally got it done so it actually feels really good."

Oberle finished tied for second with another Queenslander in Taylor Barr at 6-under at the close of the 54-holes.

The top-16 players on both the men's and women's side of the draws will advance to the match play later this week, for the full list and scores