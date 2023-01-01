Rule 25 – Special permissions for approved golfers with disability

There are four new sub-rules for golfers with disability that permit an “approved person” to perform certain actions that would result in a penalty if performed by a non-approved person. They are:

Rule 25.2: “Modifications for Golfers Who Are Blind” (which includes certain levels of vision impairment)

Rule 25.3: “Modifications for Golfers Who Are Amputees” (which means both those with limb deficiencies and those who have lost a limb)

Rule 25.4: “Modifications for Golfers Who Use Assistive Mobility Devices”

Rule 25.5: “Modifications for Golfers with Intellectual Disabilities”

The Modifications for Players with Disability (Rule 25) automatically apply for all approved players who are classified in the categories covered in Rule 25.

For example, a golfer approved to use the new Rule 25.2 for players who are blind will be permitted to ground their club in a bunker immediately behind the ball. As a result of the modifications, the new sub-Rules will create an even playing field by removing the Rules disadvantages that have historically existed for golfers with disability, thereby resulting in a more fair and fun golfing experience for everyone.

Clubs and facilities will not need to be involved in the approval process under which a player is deemed to be eligible to use these rules. A panel of international experts has been commissioned to make these determinations, and all applications will be lodged via a quick and simple-to-use online process. Once an Australian has been approved to use one of the new sub-Rules through this process, they will automatically be able to do so in any level of Australian competition, whether it be a club championship, or a state amateur championship, or the Australian Open.

When a person has been approved to use one or more of the new sub-Rules, this approval will be displayed on their handicap record on the GA website and App which is currently under construction and due for deployment in early February 2023.