Roberts wins her way into US Women’s Amateur

12 Jul 2025 | Amateur golf |

Victoria’s Jazy Roberts has secured her place in next month’s US Women’s Amateur Championship by taking out the 123rd PNGA Women’s Amateur title at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington.

A quarter-finalist at the R&A Women’s Amateur, Roberts was runner-up two weeks ago at the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort, going one better with a 2&1 win over Californian Anika Varma in the 36-hole final.

It marks the second year in succession that the championship has been won by an Australian, Roberts following on from Justice Bosio’s victory 12 months ago.

It also marks the second year that the winner has been granted direct entry into the US Women’s Amateur, Roberts now able to plan her week at Bandon Dunes from August 4-10 having been first alternate prior.

Tied fifth in the 36-hole stroke play section to advance to match play, Roberts defeated Jillian Breedlove 2&1 in the Round of 32 before accounting for Jillian Hui 2 up in the Round of 16.

A commanding 7&6 win over Atlanta’s Reagan Southerland secured Roberts a spot in the semi-finals where she defeated Inez Ng of Singapore 5&3.

If Roberts’ path to the final was relatively smooth, the opening 18 holes of the decider were anything but.

Throughout the morning’s first 18 holes, Varma had the edge and opened a 3-up lead over the opening eight. Roberts stayed close behind, though, winning hole Nos. nine, 14 and 18 to enter the afternoon 1-down.

She turned the tables by winning five of the first 10 holes in the second round, turning her deficit into a 2-up advantage.

In an absorbing contest, the next seven holes would be halved, Roberts holding on for her first win on foreign soil.

Roberts now joins Ella Scaysbrook and Momo Sugiyama as Australians to have qualified for the US Women’s Amateur.