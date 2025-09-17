Roberts, Steven take out 2025 SA Strokeplay

17 Sep 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Victorians Jazy Roberts and Benjamin Steven have prevailed as the 2025 South Australian Strokeplay champions after 36-holes at The Vines Golf Club of Reynella to the south of Adelaide.

As Australia's highest ranked woman in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) at 73, Roberts showed her class to run out a three shot victor over fellow Victorian Fuyu Yang.

Roberts, who plays her golf out of Yarra Yarra Golf Club, carded round of 70-68 for a 6-under total, holding off Yang who made a fast start on day two and also carded a 68. Both recorded new women's course records with the scores.

Over in the men's, Victoria Golf Club's Steven carded 72-69 for a 1-under total, also managing a three shot victory over local lad Lachlan Oakes.

Steven's 2-under 69 proved the real difference, opening the final day with an eagle and also managing three late birdies to clinch the silverware.

New South Welshman Daley Loumanis also recorded a new men's course record today with a 4-under 67.

Local South Australian legend Steven Alderson won the South Australian All Abilities Championship by ten shots, with rounds of 76-73.

