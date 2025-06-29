Roberts runner-up in major US event

29 Jun 2025 | Amateur golf |

Victorian Jazy Roberts continues to establish her international credentials with a runner-up finish in one of the most prestigious tournaments in amateur golf in the United States.

Two weeks after playing her way into the quarter-finals of The R&A Women’s Amateur Championship, Roberts came through two rounds of stroke play to qualify for the match play portion of the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort.

Seeking to join Kristie Smith (2008) and Gabriela Ruffels (2019) as Australian winners of a tournament that dates back to 1903, Roberts played her way into the final on the back of four match play wins.

Facing world No.41 American Mackenzie Lee, Roberts went 2 down when she made bogey at the par-4 seventh, narrowing the margin to one with a birdie at the par-5 eighth.

Lee extended her advantage to two holes with birdie at nine, Roberts countering again with a birdie of her own at the par-5 10th.

As the tension built, the pair traded birdies at the par-4 12th before Lee went 3 up with birdies at 13 and 15.

With fellow Karrie Webb Scholarship holder Sarah Hammett on the bag, Roberts kept her slim hopes alive with birdie at the par-5 16th, Lee clinching the championship with a gutsy par putt from five feet and a 2&1 win.

Moving to a career high of 113th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking after her performance at The R&A Women’s Amateur, Roberts will edge even further to the top 100 on the back of her latest showing.

Qualifying 15th, Ella Scaysbrook of New South Wales was the only other Australian to advance to the match play section, going down 3&2 to Kate Nakaoka in Round 1.