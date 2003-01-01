Golf Course ID: 30220, 0 hole

Ringwood Golf Club is a community based incorporated golf club with club rooms at the Ringwood Golf Course. The golf course is operated by Maroondah Leisure, part of Maroondah Council.

Ringwood has always been one of the stronger clubs in the Victorian Golf League and from a membership that first passed 200 in 1971, we now have a membership base of over 350. Most of our member’s play in one or more of our five weekly club competitions where we cater for ladies and men of all ages and golfing standards.