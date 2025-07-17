Right Tracks trades footy for fairways

17 Jul 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Through an exciting partnership with the Redtails Pinktails Right Tracks Program (Right Tracks), Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, Alice Springs Golf Club and Golf Australia NT, around 20 local young participants took to Alice Springs Golf Club's spectacular central Australian course in the first ever Right Tracks golf event last week for NAIDOC week.

Designed to open up the facility – and the game – to the young Aboriginal players, the free program included four coaching sessions with Alice Springs PGA Professional Justin Speirani, introducing players to technique, etiquette and more. The program then culminated in a modified 5-hole Ambrose event, with new participants paired with more experienced players to help guide the way.

A health promotion session was run prior to getting out on the course, discussing topics such as smoking/vaping and mental health. In addition, local community leader, Right Tracks director and self-confessed golf tragic, Paul Ah Chee gave a talk to participants. Reflecting on growing up in Mparntwe (Alice Springs), Paul shared that back then, golf was not an accessible sport. He also talked through some different aspects of the game, including how he has benefited from taking it up.

Well established in the Territory footy scene, Right Tracks uses sport and other platforms to engage young Aboriginal people in leadership and lifestyle conversations. The program also provides participants with pathways to grow their skills in their sport of choice, which we hope will include golf in the future as a result of this partnership.

Right Tracks co-founder Ian McAdam was pleased to have the opportunity to test the program in a new sport.

"I’m excited that Right Tracks has the opportunity to introduce golf to members of our community, most of who would never have thought they’d be there – with the support of the golfing community.” McAdam said

"This has come about because Golf NT and Alice Springs Golf Club actively reached out to us to see if we were keen to partner, to make the game of golf more accessible to Indigenous players from Alice Springs.

"We are seeing a lot more of our retired Aboriginal footballers playing competitive golf these days. That gives us motivation to support the next generation of Aboriginal golfers pursue a different kind of sport, and one they can play for life."

Golf NT president Kate Buckland was along at the event also, excited to see conversations come into fruition.

"It was great to see new players to the game out there enjoying this sport we all love, but there are still barriers to challenge that limit the perception of golf," she said.

"We need to continue to take active steps to grow the game.

“To show real value in our communities, clubs and peak bodies need to generate pathways to the sport and make these pathways available to everyone. Meaningful partnerships like this one with Right Tracks provide the opportunity to do just that.

“This is a good first step and I can't wait to see what comes next."