Richmond rallies for round five of Outback Queensland Masters

With blue skies overhead and the fairways bustling, Richmond delivered a weekend to remember for round five of the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters, part of the 1900km journey towards the million-dollar hole-in-one in Karumba.

Festivities kicked off ahead of the main event, with golfers, locals, and spectators heading to Lake Fred Tritton on Thursday for the ever-popular novelty hole-in-one, where the challenge was landing the ball in the hole, not the water.

Out on the course, the local crows were back for more mischief, cheekily shifting golf balls near the fourth hole. proving once again that golf in the Outback always comes with a few surprises.

Dennis Power, of Coolah Sporting Club, became the first double orange jacket winner of 2025, with a strong score of 42 points, while Natacha Mason of Jerilderie Golf Club claimed the women’s title with a score of 40 points.

The free junior clinics were a true highlight, with PGA Professional Scott Simons welcoming Richmond’s youngest golf enthusiasts to the green. From first-time swings to picture-perfect putts, the session was all about fun, learning, and inspiring the next generation of sand green golfers.

Saturday night’s Dinner Under the Stars was one for the books. Comedian Sean Choolburra had the crowd in stitches with his high-energy Aussie humour, and singer-songwriter Trent Bell kept the party going with a stellar live set under the Richmond stars.

Next stop: Karumba, the grand finale, and home to the million-dollar hole-in-one.

Presented by Golf Australia, the Outback Queensland Masters is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS – ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

Women's: Natasha Mason of Jerilderie Golf Club - 40 points

Men's: Dennis Power of Coolah Sporting Club - 42 points

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

Event 1 Mitchell – June 21 & 22

Event 2 Augathella – June 28 & 29

Event 3 Blackall – July 5 & 6

Event 4 Alpha – July 12 & 13

Event 5 Richmond – July 19 & 20

Event 6 Karumba – July 25, 26, & 27