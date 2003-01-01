Golf Course ID: 31710, 9 hole

Previously known as the Aussie Golf Ranch, Red Rocks is located in the Phillip Island region and has 3 golf courses. It is home to a 9 hole championship Par 3 course, Saltwater Creek Course. Designed by the legend of Santa Anna Couch, Ross Watson, word is, even Stuart Appleby thought it was alright. Rounded out by a 9 hole Pitch and Putt and the newest addition a 9 hole Aussie Bush Mini Golf course, at Red Rocks there is something for everyone all year round.