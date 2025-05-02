Queensland ready for Interstate breakthrough

02 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

Queensland has not yet managed to hoist the Australian Interstate Teams Matches trophy since the men’s and women’s events came together in 2022, with Victoria and New South Wales trading blows in recent years.

The women from the Sunshine State led their division last year, however the last time the Queensland men finished on top was way back in 2013, with an outfit boasting the likes of Cameron Smith and Jake McLeod.

However, after the northern state’s juniors were victorious just a few weeks ago at Brookwater Golf and Country Club, Queensland player Billy Dowling says the open age team has an air of confidence heading to Melville Glades Golf Club in Perth next week.

"I think we could definitely do it. You've always got a chance," Dowling said this week at the Australian Golf Centre in Melbourne where he has been an attendee at the Golf Australia High-Performance Transition Camp.

"There's really no reason we can't, we have a pretty good team. I think they all feel pretty good. I feel good.

"I'm excited. It'll be my first men's interstate, so I'm pretty keen for it.

"I played two junior interstates and I really enjoyed that. I enjoy match play and I think it'll be pretty cool to go over to Perth with the team."

It may be Dowling's first open age Interstate Matches, however he is no stranger to testing his game at a higher level.

He has been a regular on Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia leaderboards and has now represented Australia twice at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The rest of the Queensland team features several in-form players, including Lincoln Morgan, Chase Oberle, Ionna Muir, Grace Rho and Hannah Reeves.

Most recently Rho took out both the NSW Amateur stroke play and match play titles, while Muir was a star for Queensland in the Junior Interstate, going undefeated for the week.

Oberle has been collecting trophies for fun this past year, and Morgan has had four top-10 finishes in his last four World Amateur Golf Ranking events.

Having visited Western Australia a couple of times, including checking out next week's host Melville Glades, Dowling acknowledges some similarities between the West and his native state.

"The fairways over there are similar," he said. "The layouts I feel like are pretty similar as well.

"I had a look at Melville on a course tour and it looks shorter and tight, kind of like some Queensland courses, so there's some similarities, but I think maybe the green surfaces are a bit different."

The Australian Interstate Teams Matches will be played next week from May 5-7 at Melville Glades Golf Club in Perth. For live scoring updates,

Round 1 draw: NSW v WA; Tasmania v Victoria; Queensland v SA