Queensland holds narrow lead at Junior Interstate

14 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

A late fightback has secured Queensland a halved match with Western Australia and the narrowest of leads after day one of the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

On the back of a 5-3 win over Victoria in Round 1, Queensland picked up half a point against WA after Ionna Muir and Millie Komulainen finished strongly to square their matches against Katie Seol and Isabella Leniartek, respectively.

Although the home state’s No.1 junior boy, Chase Oberle, went down 4&2 to Josiah Edwards, wins by Harrison Gomez, Alfie Ward and Jedd Brady secured Queensland a 4-4 halved match and 1.5 points from a possible two.

South Australia, WA, New South Wales and Tasmania are all on one point, Tasmania defeating ACT 5-3 to earn their first match win since the change in format to combined boys and girls three years ago.

NSW have won each of those three years yet could only accrue a half point from each of their two matches on Monday.

With the match in the balance, Victorian Amelia Harris won her match against reigning Women’s Australian Amateur champion Rachel Lee 2&1 to keep her state in the hunt heading into day two.

“I think it was an important match for me and the team,” said Harris.

“It’s always a good match against Rachel. She’s a great player, but we were just going back and forth.

“But I think beating a No.1 opposition in any team is always going to be good for the whole team.

“New South Wales have won every single year that I’ve played this so halving with the top team feels good, especially with a couple of new people.

“I think our team did really good today.”

WA halved both of their matches against NSW and Queensland 4-4 thanks in no small part to the performances of their girls.

The WA girls lost only one of eight matches across the opening two rounds, which Josiah Edwards said was a great source of inspiration for the WA boys in the afternoon.

“The girls are doing us proud. They’re just solid all around,” said Edwards, who went down 3&2 to NSW boys captain Ti Fox before getting the better of Oberle.

“It was good to get the two top dogs out of the way early and get a half point from each of them.”

South Australia’s 6-2 win over Tasmania in Round 1 was the most dominant of the wins by any team on day one before they enjoyed a bye in Round 2.

Round 3 on Tuesday morning sees ACT face WA, SA is up against Victoria, Tasmania meets Queensland and NSW has the bye.

Round 4 in the afternoon pits WA and SA against each other with Victoria to play ACT and NSW faces Tasmania, Queensland having the bye.

Day 1 scores 1 Queensland 1.5 2 Western Australia 1 3 New South Wales 1 4 Tasmania 1 5 South Australia 1 6 Victoria 0.5 7 ACT 0