Queensland Government supports R&A Women in Golf Charter

17 Jun 2025 | R&A Charter | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

The Queensland State Government has formally supported Golf Australia's work to instigate and inspire positive change within the golf industry, backing the global R&A Women in Golf Charter.

At an announcement at Keperra Country Golf Club, the Hon Tim Mander MP, Minister for Sport and Racing and the Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said the Charter was a vital initiative.

"The R&A Women in Golf Charter holds the potential to create meaningful and lasting change for the sport of golf," Minister Mander said.

"It’s commitment to boosting the involvement of women and girls in golf, both on and off the course, is a necessary step toward breaking down barriers and ensuring that golf remains an accessible and welcoming environment for all.”

Following on from the Australian Government in November last year, Queensland is the first State Government to formally throw its support behind the program.

Launched in Australia in 2021, the R&A Women in Golf Charter aims to foster an inclusive culture where women and girls can thrive at all levels of golf.

It aligns with Golf Australia’s commitment to making the golf industry a more inclusive, accessible and equitable space for all.

Golf Australia State Manager Luke Bates said with strong support from clubs, organisations and facilities across Queensland, momentum continues to build toward creating a more inclusive and welcoming game.

“There are currently 19 golf clubs in Queensland that are already engaged as Charter signatories with a further 30 clubs currently working through the process,” Bates said.

“The Queensland Government's support reinforces the importance of this work, helping to accelerate progress knowing that golf is a game for life and an enjoyable pursuit for everyone.

"By supporting the R&A Women in Golf Charter, the Queensland Government is sending a powerful message regarding the importance of gender equity.”