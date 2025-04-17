Queensland crowned Australian Junior Interstate champs

17 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

Queensland are the 2025 Australian Junior Interstate champions despite a final-day defeat to arch-rivals New South Wales at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

In the most evenly-fought contest since the boys and girls championships merged in 2022, Queensland began the final day leading by half a point, knowing that a win over NSW would secure their first title.

They looked on track to do just that when they took early leads in five of their eight matches but the three-time champions from south of the border turned the tables to win 5-3.

That opened the door for Western Australia to claim overall honours with a win over Victoria, the Victorians needing a win themselves to finish level on points with the home state.

Two halved matches and narrow wins by Elbert Kim (2&1 over Liam Sullivan) and Jaehee Yun (2&1 over Bella Leniartek) would ultimately secure Victoria a 5-3 win over WA to join Queensland on 4.5 points for the week.

That led to a countback to decide the overall champions, Queensland getting the nod with 32.5 individual wins to Victoria’s 29.5.

With four points and 30 matches won each, Western Australia and New South Wales finished tied in third place.

In the separate boys and girls championships, Victoria claimed the boys’ trophy by a full point from Queensland, and WA won the girls by half a point from Queensland.

Queensland girls’ No.1 Ionna Muir was one of four undefeated players for the week along with Jedd Brady (Queensland), Charles Roylance (Victoria) and Kortni Houston (WA).

It is the third year in succession Muir has not lost a match and completes her junior career in the best way possible.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Muir.

“It’s good that we could get a win in Queensland. We were saying that last year (at Senior Interstate) that we hoped we could get a win in our own state.

“For some of us, including all the boys, it’s our last year so it’s good to get a win.”

Kortni Houston moved back to Perth from the ACT late last year and led from the front for the WA girls, the 15-year-old the only player across the week to win all six matches.

“Us girls, we did really well this week and pretty sure we can say we were all proud of each other and what we achieved,” said Houston.

“We knew we had a strong chance. We knew from the start we really wanted to win, so it was good that we came home with the win.”

Aware of her undefeated record heading into the final day, Houston had to dig deep to defeat Victorian Jessica Zhu 2&1 on Thursday.

“I knew last round that I could try and go undefeated,” she added.

“I was two down through the turn today and then finished 2&1.

“I knew the second nine I had to do something and I just played well, made a few birdies and got a few wins.”

A 3&1 win over Josiah Edwards by captain Hamish Farquharson was one of two wins that helped Victoria secure the boys’ title, a title he says has been a long time coming.

“We felt like underdogs definitely for sure, the whole week,” said Farquharson.

“There was a real belief at the start of the day today that we were going to get it done and pulled it together with a few good wins and a few good halves at the end.

“It’s awesome to be a part of a winning team finally.

“It’s cool for the managers to get a win as well. They haven’t seen a win or come close to a win at all for seven years, so I’m actually pretty amazed and excited.”

Many of the competitors this week will see each other again next month at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches to be held at Melville Glades Golf Club in Perth from May 5-7.

Final Overall result 1 Queensland 4.5 (32.5-15.5) 2 Victoria 4.5 (29.5-18.5) T3 Western Australia 4 (30-18) T3 New South Wales 4 (30-18) 5 South Australia 3 (24-24) 6 Tasmania 1 (13.5-34.5) 7 ACT 0 (8.5-39.5)