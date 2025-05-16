Queen Sirikit Cup: Not to be for Australia in Japan

16 May 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Australia will have to wait another year before challenging for the Queen Sirikit Cup, after finishing sixth this week at the Cup’s 45th staging in Japan.

Korea took out an astonishing 24th title in a dominant performance, led by Soomin Oh who successfully defended her 2024 individual title, this time with an 11-shot margin.

Victoria’s Jazy Roberts was Australia’s top performer, finishing sixth at 3-under for the week, with rounds of 71-76-69-69.

Next best was Sydneysider Rachel Lee (79-72-72-75) at T21, while Queenslander Sarah Hammett (83-78-73-80) endured a difficult week as she finished 30th.

This was Roberts’ second week in the green and gold for 2025, and after a second top 10 to go with her share of fourth at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, representing her country seems to suit the 20-year-old.

“It’s always an honour to be able to do it,” Roberts said of pulling on the green and gold.

“There are so many great Aussie girls that could be playing this event as well, and I think to be selected for a few of these events now is really special.

“Hopefully I can keep playing well and getting more opportunities like this.”

This week’s host venue was the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort, which Roberts admits was a tougher, and tighter test that the team was expecting.

“The first few rounds I was definitely intimidated by all the trees that are around,” she said.

“I was able to come back to just trusting myself and I think being able to play the course multiple times, you get to know your way around it better.”

Roberts, like many of Australia’s top amateurs, has a busy schedule overseas in the coming months, looking to impress at some of the world’s biggest events.

The Yarra Yarra Golf Club member says she has plans to remain in the amateur ranks for at least another year, making her eligible again when Australia next attempt to break their drought that now stretches back 12 years.

