Outback Queensland Masters grand finale sells out

27 Feb 2025

The Outback Queensland Masters' grand finale has sold out four months ahead of its tee off.

For six consecutive weekends from June 21, players will savour the landscapes, legends, and hospitality of Outback Queensland, vying for the world’s largest amateur golfing prize pool.

The competition’s million-dollar hole-in-one challenge, along with a guaranteed $10,000 nearest the pin prize and multiple $10,000 hole-in-one opportunities, has captured the imaginations of amateur and social golfers nationwide.

The 2025 Outback Queensland Masters is "Taking Golf to the Gulf," spanning over 1900 kilometres.

It kicks off in Mitchell before traveling to Augathella, Blackall, Alpha, Richmond and Karumba in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell MP said the great outcomes the 2025 event will bring for host towns will be better than a hole in one.

“It is wonderful to see a sellout for the finale of this event, with people coming from across the country to celebrate both golf and Outback Queensland," Mr Powell said.

“Tourism and Events Queensland has supported this event concept from the beginning, and it has brought welcome boosts to local economies right around Outback Queensland.

“I encourage visitors to explore far and wide while they are following the golfing trail later this year, there is so much to experience and explore, from rugged national parks and stunning gorges to World Heritage-listed fossil fields, historic towns and iconic dining experiences.”

Golf Australia’s Queensland State Manager Luke Bates, said he was delighted that the team’s work was rewarded with a sellout success.

“We would especially like to thank our strategic partners Tourism and Events Queensland, the Queensland Government and Rex, who support the event and PGA of Australia,” Bates said.

“Support from local golf clubs and their members who so eagerly embraced the Masters has been integral to this success.

"It could not have been staged without assistance from Maranoa Regional Council, Shire of Murweh, Blackall Tambo Regional Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Richmond Shire Council and Carpentaria Shire.”

Denise Brown, CEO, Outback Queensland Tourism Association (OQTA), said: “The Outback Queensland Masters enables visitors to genuinely connect with locals through their shared love of golf.

“The sellout is a great boost to Outback Queensland tourism and such a positive outlook for events across our region in 2025.”

Presented by Golf Australia, Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.