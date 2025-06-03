Australian Golf Power Rankings June 3

03 Jun 2025 | Professional golf |

The same 10 Aussie professionals feature in this week’s Australian Golf Power Rankings list with Hannah Green and Marc Leishman the notable improvers in the standings as we hit the middle of majors season.

On the outside looking in as some big events loom on the schedules of the elite tours are the likes of Cam Davis, Cam Smith, Grace Kim and Gabi Ruffels.

10. Elvis Smylie (Last week: 8)

After playing all four rounds in a major for the first time in his career at the PGA Championship, Smylie unfortunately missed the cut in the DP World Tour event in Austria and now sits 21st in the Race to Dubai standings.

9. Adam Scott (9)

Majors are on Scott’s mind with the US Open and The Open coming up. He had a horror first round at The Memorial, but fought back to finish T31, his fourth made cut in a row since The Masters.

8. Jason Day (6)

Day had to miss out on The Memorial due to soreness in his left wrist. He’s had just two top-25 finishes in 15 starts and won’t be seen in action again until the US Open next week.

7. Marc Leishman (10)

The LIV Golf Miami champion will be in a confident mood at LIV Golf Virginia, the closest Leishman gets to a home game, after he came through US Open Qualifying to reach his first major since 2022.

6. Minjee Lee (7)

Lee was thereabouts on the US Women’s Open at Erin Hills before sliding in the final round, eventually finishing T22. She’s only finished outside the top 25 twice this season.

5. Stephanie Kyriacou (4)

Coming off the back of T5 and T6 finishes in her previous two starts, the Sydneysider would have been hopeful of challenging at the US Women’s Open. However she missed the cut by three after rounds of 74-75.

4. Min Woo Lee (3)

The Texas Children’s Houston Open champion had another so-so week at The Memorial, finishing in equal 49th. He’s been outside the top 40 in each of his last four events since that breakthrough win.

3. Hannah Green (5)

It was a steady US Women’s Open performance from Australia’s highest ranked golfer. She tied for 12th which was nice improvement on her missed cut at the previous women’s major, the Chevron.

2. Karl Vilips (2)

The PGA Tour rookie, 65th in the FedEx Cp standings, unfortunately missed out on qualifying for the US Open. He’s back in action at the Canadian Open this week after almost jagging a top-10 finish at The Colonial.

1. Lucas Herbert (1)

A rare setback for our No.1 this week, missing out on qualifying for the US Open. His last tournament appearance was a sixth career win at the International Series Japan on the Asian Tour. Boasts three top-five finishes on LIV Golf this season and will be one of the favourites this week in Virginia.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.