Scaysbrook, Edwards claim Port Phillip titles

Ella Scaysbrook emulated a feat last achieved 39 years ago while Josiah Edwards claimed the biggest win of his career as the Port Phillip Open Amateur reached its conclusion at Commonwealth Golf Club.

Negotiating a challenging final 36 holes on a cold, wet Melbourne day, the duo both came from behind to emerge as one-shot winners of the women’s and men’s titles and secure the No.1 seeds for the Victorian Amateur Championship, beginning on Monday.

For Scaysbrook, from The Australian in Sydney, the victory represented back-to-back Port Philip titles, an achievement last secured in 1985-86 by amateur golf legend Edwina Kennedy.

“Ed is my pennant manager. She keeps a close eye on all of us when we’re at these events,” Scaysbrook said.

“I just got a congratulations message from her literally two minutes ago.

“It’s very nice to have my name on the same trophy as her.”

After starting with rounds of 74-70, Scaysbrook started the final day five shots behind the leader, Ireland’s Emma Fleming.

However she captured the lead with a morning 4-under-par 69 to Fleming’s 75, and then shot a 75 in the worst of the conditions to hold off South Australian Amelia Whinney (The Grange), who closed with the best women's score on the final round, a 1-under-par 72.

Scaysbrook ended the event at 6-under, with Whinney (5-under) and Fleming (3-under) the only other women to break par.

Edwards’ path to victory was a similar one. An outstanding third round of 7-under-par 65 that featured an eagle and six birdies vaulted the Gosnells Golf member into the lead.

He had a final round of 72 to finish the tournament at 10-under-par, one ahead of Hamish Farquharson (The Metropolitan) who closed with back-to-back 68s.

“This win is definitely at the top now. It’s my first national ranking event (title) and I’m pretty happy about it,” Edwards said.

“The third round this morning was probably the best round I’ve had. I just struck it really, really well and made more putts than I expected.

“It was incredibly tough this afternoon. The wind picked up, the rain hit and it got even colder than I expected.

“I didn’t put too many expectations on myself. I just had to keep it in play and if a put dropped, it dropped.”

The Victorian Amateur Championship matchplay gets underway on Monday.