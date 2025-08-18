PGA Institute launch new Careers in Golf Scholarship – supported by Golf Australia

18 Aug 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

The PGA Institute and Golf Australia have combined to launch a new Careers in Golf Scholarship to assist those in regional areas already working in golf and those looking to enter the industry.

It is specially designed for regional golf clubs or venues looking to upskill staff, as well as supporting recent Year 12 graduates who are interested in pursuing a rewarding career in the golf industry.

Applications are open now with the successful scholarship holders receiving their choice of:

Up to $6500 in tuition bursaries available for on-campus study in Melbourne;

Up to $4500 in tuition bursaries available for online diploma study;

Up to $600 in tuition support for PGA Institute micro-credentials.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said GA was proud to be supportive of a program aimed at nurturing a more skilled, accessible and sustainable golf industry.

"This scholarship program is a fantastic initiative," Sutherland said.

"There has never been a better time to be working in Golf - our sport is thriving and continues to grow. Furthermore, the global nature of the game means that a career in Golf is filled with limitless opportunities. We are proud to be supporting those already working in the sport and encouraging those taking their first steps into the industry.

"These scholarships will offer great support to our regional clubs helping them with resources to serve their communities and grow golf as a sport for all."

The PGA Institute is the only Registered Training Organisation (RTO) in Australia dedicated to delivering world-class education and professional development specifically for the golf industry.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman is excited more worthy students will benefit from the world-class education that meets the modern game formats, technology and innovative programs.

"The PGA Institute is not only a wonderful place to begin a career in golf, but it has also helped countless current golf industry professionals upskill and build on their career development," said Kirkman.

"We look forward to welcoming our successful applicants and building towards a brighter future for the Australian golf industry workforce."

Who can apply?

Those aged 18 or over

Australian citizens or permanent residents

Those not currently receiving PGA of Australia scholarships/funding

Those living or working in a qualifying region

Applications are open now: to apply.

For more information on eligibility and course options, visit PGAI.edu.au/scholarships