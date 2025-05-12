Peter Thomson Trophy History

12 May 2025 | Amateur golf |

The first meeting to discuss the Peter Thomson Trophy was held on 27th August 1996. The objective was to create an individual match play team competition for players over the age of 55 years. The clubs that were invited to attend were: Commonwealth, Huntingdale, Kingston Heath, Metropolitan, Royal Melbourne, Victoria and Yarra Yarra.

At that meeting Bob Macafee ( Kingston Heath ) was asked to approach Peter Thomson regarding naming the event after him. At the time Peter Thomson was an honorary member of Victoria, Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath golf clubs.

After much discussion this proposal received strong support from the representative clubs and the first event was played on 12th October 1997 at Kingston Heath. Peninsula Golf Cub was invited to compete in 1997. That year the Final was played at Metropolitan Golf Club and won by Victoria defeating Kingston Heath with a score of 5.5 /1.5.

In the 26 years that this competition has been played the legacy of Peter Thomson has been maintained by good hard fought competition, but at the same time, good sportsmanship has been maintained.

Over the years a lot of the details of our competition have been lost due to changes in the recording processes from the sandbelt website to golfbox and records and photographs have been lost due to updating of computers Rather than lose our history this is an attempt to put together a few details, together with some of the photo memories of past and present teams.

Hopefully after viewing a few of these old photos we can work to gain access to some old photo albums or phone cameras to dig up a few more. If we can get enough of the photos of reasonable quality we can consider an upgrade of our history in the future.

Any old photos can be forwarded to: [email protected]

1998, Kingston Heath

1999, Kingston Heath

2004, Yarra Yarra

2005, Yarra Yarra

2007, Yarra Yarra

2008, Yarra Yarra

2009, Yarra Yarra

2011, Yarra Yarra

2014, Yarra Yarra

2015, Peninsula-Kingswood

2017, Kingston Heath

2018, Metropolitan

2021, Royal Melbourne

2022, Metropolitan

2023, Metropolitan

2024, Metropolitan