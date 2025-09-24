Perth’s newest 24/7 indoor golf venue opens doors

24 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

If you’re always aiming to shoot the lights out on the course, Perth’s newest 24/7 indoor golf studio could be just the place for you.

, located in Wangara, just a few kilometres from Lakelands Country Club, opened for business on September 14.

Owned and run by husband-and-wife duo Nathan and Ellise Turrell (pictured above), Lights Out Golf is the first venue of its kind in the Northern suburbs and will adopt a family-friendly, members-only model.

Parents of two young daughters, the Turrells hit upon the idea of an access-all-hours golf studio after keen golfer Nathan struggled to fit in any sort of meaningful practice around his work and family commitments.

“It was back in 2023 and I was getting back into competitive golf again, but couldn’t find the time to practice with the pressures of work and also the responsibility of being present at home,” Nathan told GolfWA.

“The girls were in bed at around 7.30pm but there was nowhere in Perth I could go to practice at that time. My game was rusty and it just wasn’t enjoyable going out knowing I wasn’t able to play my best.”

On a rare occasion when the Turrell children were early to bed, Nathan endured a frustrating trip to one of Perth’s busiest driving ranges when he couldn’t find a free bay. From that, the idea of Lights Out Golf was born.

“I wanted to support Nathan with his passion of golf and wanting time to practice, though the juggle was challenging,” Ellise added.

“If Nathan could have squeezed a simulator into the garage, he probably would have. It made sense to us to have a 24/7 golf studio that allowed players to get in practice at a time that suited their lifestyles.”

An 18-month search for suitable premises came to fruition in June and an exhausting three-month refit to accommodate four simulator bays with the latest TrackMan technology concluded in early September.

Point of difference

There is no shortage of indoor golf venues in Perth, but Nathan and Ellise are confident that Lights Out Golf fills a unique space in the ecosystem.

“Our ambition is to try and develop a bit more of a community and offer a family-friendly golf experience,” Nathan explained.

“As well as allowing busy workers and parents to fit practice into their schedules, we want to encourage parents to bring their children with them and get the next generation into golf at an early age.

“As an example, with our peak membership model, you can bring your children without paying extra for them and spend quality time with them on a pastime they can enjoy for life.

“Seeing our daughters have a space from a young age be able to pick up a club and learn the sport has been fantastic to watch.”

Lights Out Golf will be a with numbers capped to ensure a calm and focused experience for patrons.

To enter the premises, members will receive a one-time door-access code valid from one hour before their booking commences, with automatic lighting, air-con and simulator set-up all factored in.

Lights Out Golf boasts TrackMan 4 tech in each of its four bays

With TrackMan 4 ball-tracking technology in every bay, the fully immersive experience is enhanced with 4k projectors and huge screens that are 3m high and 4.5m wide.

The tech enables instant swing and statistical feedback, while AI motion analysis allows users to track every joint and club move with frame-by-frame precision. Throw in hundreds of global golf courses and complimentary use of premium golf balls, and you have a space tailor-made for game improvement.

Lights Out Golf also offers a lounge-style space for golfers to relax and connect with fellow members before and after their sessions to enhance the feeling of community.

Located within the catchment area of both Lakelands Country Club and Wanneroo Golf Club, Ellise was quick to point out that they’re not in competition with more traditional forms of golf.

“We want to support and be partners with the golf courses around here,” Ellise said. “Nathan is a member at Lakelands and we see this as a perfect place for club golfers to come to tune up their games ahead of the weekly comp.”

“We’re not trying to pull members off the course and say virtual golf is better,” added Nathan. “At the end of the day, Lights Out Golf gives some fantastic data to help you improve your game and enjoy your golf more when you’re on the course — and you do it on your own terms.”

.