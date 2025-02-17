Penfield's Christmas bash for new golfers

17 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

The welcoming greeting on the Penfield Golf Club website, indicates that it is a club 'for all ages and skills', and the 9-holer North of Adelaide is certainly living up that claim.

In the lead up to Christmas, Penfield welcomed in close to 100 budding new golfers, with disability support provider, Community Bridging Services (CBS Inc) choosing the club for its end of year celebrations.

"After we discussed the idea with them, it was decided to hold CBS Inc’s Christmas party at the golf club, instead of going ten-pin bowling, or a dolphin tour which they have done in the past,” said club administrator Nicki Dawson.

Dedicated to ensuring the contribution and diversity of all people with disability is recognised, CBS Inc help those living with illness, disadvantage or disability gain and maintain employment.

With the vast majority of attendees at the Christmas party never having picked up a golf club before, Penfield made sure the day was set up to accommodate this.

"They came along, and we had a barbecue for them and set up what we call a Circuit Golf," said Dawson.

“Circuit Golf is played on our practice facilities and consists of ten different short golf disciplines which can be played by individuals or teams.

“Some of the activities on the day included driving range, pitching and chipping into nets, numbered buckets, or into circles, putting and indoor golf activities, such as chipping onto a dart board, which they particularly loved.”

Penfield also employs CBS Inc client (Adam), through their Jobnet Program, who is a valuable member of the team. Responsible for a variety of tasked around the club, Adam has also been able to blend work with one of his passions.

"He is responsible for keeping the course clean and tidy, enjoys gardening and with his love and passion for woodwork, has revitalised the furniture and wine barrels in our patio area. He also collects golf balls when required,” said Dawson

As part of the Penfield Sporting Association, the club is already a huge hub for the local community, and Dawson says she hopes it can build on an already strong relationship with CBS Inc.

"CBS Inc have another side, which is called Beyond, who work with young people to build work skills,” she said.

“They present volunteers for a six-week period, and we are discussing the possibility that we might be able to get volunteers in to help them get work experience.

"Probably something out on the golf course that needs doing, cleaning up the wood, or getting rid of debris or chopping wood down.

"There's all sorts of things that need to be done on a golf course!"

