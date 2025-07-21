Penfield champions inclusion through Special Olympics partnership

21 Jul 2025 | Participation | All Abilities | Clubs and Facilities |

In Adelaide’s northern suburbs, Penfield Golf Club is proving that golf is more than just a game — it’s a powerful vehicle for inclusion, empowerment, and community connection.

Following a successful 2024 Christmas function for Community Bridging Services Inc, an organisation that supports people with disabilities in gaining employment, Penfield has deepened its commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

The club not only hosted the event, but also employs two community workers through the program, reinforcing its dedication to creating meaningful opportunities.

This spirit of community caught the attention of Stephen Farrell, Chair of Special Olympics South Australia, who reached out in early 2025 with a proposal - would Penfield be willing to host a golf initiative for athletes with intellectual disabilities and autism?

The answer was a resounding yes.

Since March 2025, Penfield has hosted fortnightly golf sessions tailored for Special Olympics participants, running through to August.

Led by Meegan Button, the club’s dedicated National Program Deliverer, the sessions are based on Penfield’s innovative “Circuit Golf” format, a flexible and engaging approach that adapts to each participant’s experience and ability.

The first session welcomed seven enthusiastic golfers who enjoyed putting and chipping games, including “nearest the hole” and “into the circles”.

By the second session, attendance had grown to 11, with participants learning grip techniques and practising pitching to targets like buckets and circles. Each session is thoughtfully designed to build skills, confidence, and, most importantly, joy.

Looking ahead, Penfield is working closely with Special Olympics SA to explore how this initiative can become a permanent fixture. One exciting goal is to identify talented golfers who could represent South Australia at the bi-annual national Special Olympics.

The ripple effect has already begun. Penfield’s inclusive efforts have drawn interest from Salisbury Council’s Sport4All initiative, Empower Golf, and Blind Golf SA, opening doors to even broader collaboration and impact.

Penfield Golf Club’s journey is a shining example of how local clubs can lead the way in making sport accessible to all. Through passion, partnership, and purpose, they’re not just growing the game, they’re changing lives.