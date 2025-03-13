Patrick Holt appointed as new Chair of Australian Golf Foundation

13 Mar 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Industry News |

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Holt, a seasoned director in the investment management and banking sectors, as its new Chair.

Holt was selected after an extensive process conducted by the AGF Nominations Committee. He takes over from Stephen Spargo AM, who retired in December 2024 after playing a crucial role in the Foundation's establishment and early success.

During his tenure, Spargo was instrumental in overseeing the launch of the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program, the Foundation’s inaugural fundraising initiative, which has significantly impacted the golfing community by nurturing young talent. He also played a key role in the creation of the Peter Thomson Society.

Holt brings over 35 years of business expertise to the role, having served as Executive Director of Blue Quay Investment Management since 2012. His previous roles include Managing Director at Deutsche Bank in both Sydney and London, and he has been a member of various Investment Management Committees.

A lifelong golf enthusiast, Holt expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for his new role.

“I am deeply honoured and excited to join the Australian Golf Foundation Board as Chair,” Holt said.

“I appreciate the Board’s trust in me to lead the national fundraising body dedicated to enhancing philanthropic investment in golf across Australia.

“Stephen Spargo has laid a strong foundation during his time as Chair, and I am optimistic about the future of the AGF under his legacy.

“Golf is a sport that connects people and communities in profound ways. Through philanthropy, I am committed to ensuring that everyone, especially children from diverse backgrounds, has the opportunity to enjoy this wonderful game.”

