OQM hits Richmond for golf and fun times

10 Jul 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters |

Heading north for the fourth leg of the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters, golfers and spectators descended on the outback town of Richmond, once the location of Australia’s great inland sea. “We’ve literally had a ball hosting the Outback Queensland Masters for the first time in Richmond,” said Richmond Shire CEO, Mr Peter Bennett.

“It was wonderful to welcome visitors from around Australia to the event and Richmond, to experience a weekend at the Richmond Golf Club. “While visitors were in town we encouraged them to experience a great weekend of golf, and then to unearth all we have to offer, including Digging at Dusk as part of our iconic attraction, Kronosaurus Korner on Australia’s Dinosaur Trail."

Winners of the coveted Orange Jackets this weekend were in the Women’s Helen Heath of the Goondiwindi Golf Club and in the men's Barry Smith of Redland Bay.

Heath returned a fantastic second-round back nine score of 23 points to secure the jacket on a countback on 40 points. Smith put his consistent rounds down to chipping and putting on the Richmond greens, and he returned consistent scores of 21 points and 20 points for an 18-hole total of 41. Ending the night of the first day of play was a Dinner Under the Stars with Stand-up comedian Bev Killick keeping the audience in stitches and followed by First Nations songwriter, Joe Geia and his band, landing in Richmond for the exclusive one-night-only show at the Richmond Golf Club. The Outback Queensland Masters has last minute player and spectator passes available for the remaining two locations, Karumba and Mount Isa. All passes include 2 x breakfast, 2 x lunch and Dinner Under the Stars with stand-up comedians and live performances. Dates:

Karumba, 15 & 16 July – $10,000 Hole-in-One Mount Isa, 21-23 July – Million-Dollar Hole-in-One For pass details visit: The Outback Queensland Masters is fast becoming an iconic Australian bucket list destination golf event, recently recognised nationally taking out gold at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards and gold for the Best Grey Nomad Event 2022. The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism & Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines and BCL Production Services with six local government authorities, including Balonne Shire Council, Paroo Shire Council, Quilpie Shire Council, Richmond Shire Council, Carpentaria Shire Council and Mount Isa City Council. Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.