O’Donovan, Scaysbrook triumph at Avondale

01 Feb 2025

Declan O’Donovan has successfully defended his Avondale Medal title in a thrilling final round, while Ella Scaysbrook claimed one of the biggest titles in her young career with a four-shot win in the Avondale Bowl.

O’Donovan’s charge to victory was particularly dramatic, featuring a spectacular comeback over the final seven holes.

Five shots behind Concord’s Cade Webber, sitting at 12-under through 12 holes, it was a crucial decision on the 12th tee that proved the catalyst for O’donovan’s withering charge.

“I decided with my caddie on the 12th tee to take driver and get a bit more aggressive,” O’Donovan revealed. “I haven’t hit driver there all week, but that shot definitely lit the flame.”

The aggressive play paid off, sparking a remarkable string of six birdies in his final seven holes that carried the NSW State representative to a four shot victory.

“I played my best golf the last seven holes,” O’Donovan beamed.

The Avondale Member also admitted the enthusiastic home crowd for helping fuel his charge.

“Having a lot of support out here helped me finish the way I did. It’s the coolest thing ever.”

In the women’s event, Ella Scaysbrook showcased her ability to play clutch golf under pressure by securing her first Avondale Bowl.

In a tense battle with her fellow NSW state teammate Sophie Eppulstun,the pair went shot for shot for much of the final round.

That was until the final holes, when Scaysbrook found another gear when it mattered most.

“I had a good putt on 13, and gave myself some opportunities, but made a good putt on 14, and I holed that. That’s when I knew it was time to put my foot down,” Scaysbrook said.

The win comes at an opportune time for Scaysbrook, who has a busy month ahead of her, beginning with next week’s Vic Open, followed by the Asian Pacific Amateur in Vietnam.

The Australian Women’s Classic and the Ford Women’s NSW Open in mid-March are also looming large in her schedule.

As for celebration plans, both champions kept it modest, Scaysbrook thinking about little more than the drive back up the Motorway to her home in Newcastle. O’Donovan, however, admitted he was looking forward to one of Avondale’s fabled milkshakes.

“I got ten nuggets on the way home last week (after the NSW Amateur), but they make a great chocolate milkshake here, and I’ll definitely be having one of those beauties!” O’Donovan grinned.