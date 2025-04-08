Oberle leads boys, three girls tied at Aus Junior

08 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

Keperra Bowl champion Chase Oberle has posted a bogey-free 5-under 67 to lead the Australian Junior Boys Championship while there is a three-way tie in the Australian Junior Girls after day one at Indooroopilly Golf Club.

Warm weather and very little wind made for ideal conditions on Tuesday, no one taking greater advantage than 17-year-old Brisbane local, Oberle.

Playing out of The Brisbane Golf Club and coached by Paul Williamson and Asha Flynn, Oberle was 1-under through 11 holes but made four birdies in his final seven holes to lead Dubbo Golf Club’s Cooper Giddings by one stroke.

Pacific Golf Club’s Ben Jackson is outright third at 3-under with Kiwi pair Ricky Kang and Cooper Moore in a four-way tie for fourth with West Australian Josiah Edwards and South Australian Malachy Marshall.

Winner of the Queensland Junior Amateur last year and a four-stroke winner at the Keperra Bowl less than two weeks ago, Oberle is continuing to ride a rich vein of form.

He was rewarded for taking the aggressive approach with driver at the 298-metre 18th hole, getting up and down from the front of the green to edge one-stroke clear.

“Surprisingly, I didn't hit it that good except my misses were just good enough that they were still on the greens, still on the fairways,” said Oberle.

“Definitely could have been a lot worse and then made probably the best decision on the last hole to gamble with driver rather than 4-iron.

“I had to back myself and go for the green. Hit it green-side and then made up and down to finish, try and get one up on everyone else.”

One of few players in the field based out of a regional club, Giddings had three birdies in the space of four holes on the back nine in his round of 4-under 68.

Victory at the NSW Country Championship last November earned Giddings a late start at the Ford NSW Open at Murray Downs, where he rubbed shoulders with some of Australian golf’s biggest names.

“I was next to Cam Smith on the range, that was pretty good,” said Giddings.

“He was there first but there was no other spot for me to go. As soon as I got there, he pretty much left.

“The big thing I took away was the chipping and putting. I’ve got to get real good at that. They were getting up and down from everywhere and I wasn't.”

Just two shots separate the top eight in the girls championship with Gold Coast’s Godiva Kim, Sydney’s Camilla Kim and New Zealander Emma Zheng all ending Round 1 at 1-under par.

Coached by Gary Barter out of The Australian Golf Club, Camilla Kim led the way from the morning wave, joined later in the afternoon by Zheng and Godiva Kim.

Camilla was 3-under through 16 holes before making bogeys at each of her final two holes, Zheng birdied her final hole to get into red figures and Godiva holed out from the bunker at the par-3 13th to get back to 1-under.

“I chipped and three-putted on 10 to make double and then I made bogey on 11 and then I was 1-over,” said Godiva, who recently played the Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned events at Coffs Harbour and Wollongong.

“But then I managed to birdie the next two and holed a bunker shot on the par 3.

“I am kind of surprised that 1-under is leading; I thought someone would shoot 5-under or 4-under.”

Top 10 at the Concord Cup, Riversdale Cup and Keperra Bowl in the past six weeks, Camilla Kim attributed her good start to a recent focus on improving her short game.

“I’m not a very long hitter so we've been working a lot on the short game,” said Camilla.

“I've been finding this course even better to putt on because the greens are so nice and the short game was good today.”

Round 2 tees off at 6:45am on Wednesday with the top 36 boys and top 36 girls and ties to advance after a 54-hole cut.