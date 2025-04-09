Oberle bolts clear, Jo and Kim tied at Aus Junior

09 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

Brisbane’s Chase Oberle has Ryan Ruffels’ 10-year-old record in sight after bolting six strokes clear on day two of the Australian Junior Boys Amateur at Indooroopilly Golf Club.

While just three shots separate the top eight through 36 holes of the Australian Junior Girls Amateur, Oberle put a gap between himself and the rest of the field with a second straight round of 5-under 67.

His 10-under total is six clear of Pacific Golf Club’s Ben Jackson (71) with RACV Royal Pines’ Harrison Gomez (70) and The Metropolitan Golf Club’s Hamish Farquharson (71) two shots further back at 2-under.

Not since Ruffels won by 15 strokes at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide in 2015 has the Junior Boys Championship been so lop-sided and Oberle has no intention of slowing down.

“I’m feeling confident with driver today, so hopefully bring it back in tomorrow,” said Oberle, who plays out of nearby The Brisbane Golf Club.

“Play aggressive, but smart golf, keeping the ball in play.”

Winner of the Keperra Bowl by four strokes less than two weeks ago, the reigning Queensland Junior Amateur champion was quick out of the blocks on Wednesday.

Starting from the 10th hole on Indooroopilly’s West Course, Oberle drained a 15-footer for birdie at his opening hole and then got up and down for birdie at the par-5 12th.

The 17-year-old hit his tee shot to a foot at the par-3 13th, made birdie at the par-5 16th and then rounded out a front nine of 5-under with a two-putt birdie after driving the green at the 298-metre par-4 18th.

A three-putt bogey on two is the St Augustine College student’s only bogey through 36 holes as he continues to establish himself as one of the rising talents in Australian golf.

If Oberle is a clear favourite in the Boys Championship, the Girls Championship race remains wide open.

Gold Coast’s Amy Jo shot the equal low round of the day to join Sydney’s Camilla Kim at 1-under and tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Jo had four birdies in her round of 1-under 71 and, along with Kim, are the only players under par at the halfway mark.

But there are some big names not far behind, including current Australian Women’s Amateur champion Rachel Lee (71) of New South Wales, 16-year-old Victorian Amelia Harris (71) and South Australian Raegan Denton (73) who was third at the Australian Women’s Amateur in January.

Playing out of the Surfers Paradise Golf Club and RACV Royal Pines Resort, Jo’s preparation was impacted by Cyclone Alfred that significantly impacted both facilities recently.

“Our place was like, OK, but Surfers Paradise, Royal Pines, they were all flooded really badly so I couldn’t really practise,” said Jo.

“I just practised at home putting, that’s mainly all.”

That practice has paid off through the first two rounds for the 2023 Greg Norman Junior Masters champion.

“The greens were really hard and really quick today, so I really just focused on getting my irons on the green then try to get two putts from there,” said Jo.

“My putting has been doing OK. Surprisingly, my mid-range putting is pretty good.

“I’m birdieing some, putting them in for pars so I’m happy about my putting today.”

Part of a three-way tie after Round 1, Kim birdied her final hole in Round 2 – the par-5 ninth – to join Jo at 1-under par.

At the completion of Round 3 on Thursday there will be a cut to the top 36 boys and top 36 girls and ties for Friday’s final round.