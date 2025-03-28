Oberle, McLean too good at Keperra Bowl

28 Mar 2025 | Amateur golf |

Queensland local Chase Oberle and Victoria's Molly McLean became first-time champions at the 2025 Keperra Bowl today, both running out winners by multiple shots after the final round.

With rounds of 73-65-70-67, McLean was able to stare down her co-54-hole leader and eventual runner-up Shyla Singh (Qld), last week’s WA Amateur runner-up triumphing by three shots with a 9-under-par total.

"I played quite well this week. Didn't start off my best, I had 2-over the first round, but went up from there," said McLean, a member of The National Golf Club.

Rain delayed play late in the final round, but McLean was able to hold her nerve as the battle with Singh intensified down the stretch.

"I was a bit nervous when the rain came through. I was like, 'oh no, what's going to happen?'," McLean said.

"I was glad to get back out there. Thankfully the rain stayed away."

A regular fixture inside the top-10 on leaderboards of major events around the country, this is McLean's biggest win since taking out The Dunes Medal in 2023.

Oberle, who plays his golf out of The Brisbane Golf Club and is a recent addition to the Golf Australia High Performance Squad, has been a prolific winner of late, however his clinical performance and 21-under total this week is likely his most complete performance.

With rounds of 65-63-68-67, Oberle triumphed by four shots over Avondale's Callum Sharp, who was one of five men to post four rounds in the 60s across the week.

"I definitely felt the nerves yesterday but then today just tried to play my own game, made sure I was shorter than them to get the first shot in. All that type of stuff," said Oberle.

Fresh off wrapping up the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit last week, former Keperra Bowl winner Elvis Smylie was in attendance on the final day.

"That was a bit of a shock when I saw him turn up," said Oberle.