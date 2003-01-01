Golf Course ID: 30218, 0 hole

A well maintained course, Oakleigh Golf Club sports excellent grass greens, lush fairways, and light bunkering. It challenges golfers with two par 4 holes and 7 par 3 holes and caters to golfers of all levels. Our proshop has everything you need to get playing golf and is stocked with balls, shoes, tees, clubs and more. Full sets are available for hire at reasonable rates. The golf shop is open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset.