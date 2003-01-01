Banner

Golf Course ID: 30218, 0 hole

Oakleigh Golf Course (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

A well maintained course, Oakleigh Golf Club sports excellent grass greens, lush fairways, and light bunkering. It challenges golfers with two par 4 holes and 7 par 3 holes and caters to golfers of all levels. Our proshop has everything you need to get playing golf and is stocked with balls, shoes, tees, clubs and more. Full sets are available for hire at reasonable rates. The golf shop is open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

Park Road
Oakleigh VIC 3166

03 9568 3307
