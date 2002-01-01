Golf Course ID: 20217, 18 hole
Oak Point Golf Club
Public course
Golf course
Driving range
Pitch & putt
A picturesque 18 hole par 72 Championship golf course, we’re located in Hollywood Drive, Lansvale New South Wales. The golf course is unique in that it has been designed and built on the peninsula formed by the Georges River and Prospect Creek, set on the banks of the Chipping Norton Lake.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
Contact Details
Hollywood Drive
Lansvale NSW 2166