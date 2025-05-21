NVW25: Mackay Dad's Army gets the job done - for free

21 May 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Like many regional golf clubs around the country, Mackay Golf Club in North Queensland has a dedicated group of volunteers who turn up every week to help out, fix up, or lend a hand wherever the club needs it.

Dubbed “Dad's Army”, the loyal group turn up at 6am every Wednesday and get to work, with no task beyond their capabilities.

"They do everything from replacing divots on tees and fairways, spot spraying greens, trimming hedges, all the way to painting and repairing the interior, or exterior of our clubhouse," said Mackay General Manager David Roche.

"Whether it was back in the initial stages of the club at its original site, where the Mackay Airport is now, or at the current site, our Dad’s Army have been instrumental in shaping the course and our club.

"Need a new tee? Dad's Army to the rescue. Let's re-grass the fairways, Dad's Army once again. When we needed to rebuild our greens, who was there on the tools? You guessed it, Dad's Army."

Rebuilding the third green.

This year's theme for National Volunteer week is Connecting Communities, and the Mackay Dad's Army is an eclectic bunch of members united by their love and pride for their club.

"Many of them are long-term members and some have only been with the club a matter of months, but this merry crew know no bounds," Roche said.

"Our current Army is made up of people from all walks of life. Some have been, or still are, solicitors, lawyers, engineers, landscapers, businessman, butchers and labourers.

"For many, the Dad’s Army is not enough with a lot of the members either being past Club Captains, Presidents, and Board Members."

It is a welcoming group and also an essential group, saving Mackay a huge amount money and time.

"Our Dads Army truly define the heartbeat and culture that has built our club," Roche said.

"I don’t know where we would be without them and our team and members are extremely appreciative of all that they do for us."

If you are interested in volunteering, contact your local club or facility, or to learn more via the Golf Australia website.