Nominations open for the 2025 South Australian Golf Industry Awards

South Australia’s golf community is gearing up for its most anticipated evening of the year — the 2025 South Australian Golf Industry Awards, a night dedicated to celebrating the passion, progress, and people who make our sport thrive.

This year’s gala will take place on Saturday 1 November at the Hilton Adelaide, right in the heart of Victoria Square. With tickets going on sale soon, the countdown is officially on.

But before the red carpet is rolled out, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes, standout venues, and inspiring initiatives that have shaped the past 12 months.

Nominations are now open across five prestigious categories:

Volunteer of the Year

Recognising an individual whose selfless dedication has made a lasting impact on their club or community.

Women & Girls in Golf Award

Celebrating those championing female participation and inclusion in golf across South Australia.

MyGolf Venue of the Year

Honouring venues that have delivered exceptional junior golf experiences through the MyGolf program.

South Australian Golf Club of the Year

Awarded to a club that has demonstrated excellence in member engagement, innovation, and community impact.

Golf Venue – Facility of the Year (Off Course)

Recognising outstanding off-course facilities that elevate the golf experience for members and guests.

Whether you're a club manager, committee member, coach, or passionate golfer — this is your chance to help us celebrate the best in South Australian golf. Nominations close soon, so don’t miss the opportunity to acknowledge those who go above and beyond.

Save the date: Saturday 1 November Venue: Hilton Adelaide, Victoria Square

Let’s celebrate the people and places that make South Australian golf extraordinary.