Nominations open for the 2025 South Australian Golf Industry Awards
by Golf Australia
South Australia’s golf community is gearing up for its most anticipated evening of the year — the 2025 South Australian Golf Industry Awards, a night dedicated to celebrating the passion, progress, and people who make our sport thrive.
This year’s gala will take place on Saturday 1 November at the Hilton Adelaide, right in the heart of Victoria Square. With tickets going on sale soon, the countdown is officially on.
But before the red carpet is rolled out, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes, standout venues, and inspiring initiatives that have shaped the past 12 months.
Nominations are now open across five prestigious categories:
Volunteer of the Year
Recognising an individual whose selfless dedication has made a lasting impact on their club or community. Nominate here
Women & Girls in Golf Award
Celebrating those championing female participation and inclusion in golf across South Australia. Nominate here
MyGolf Venue of the Year
Honouring venues that have delivered exceptional junior golf experiences through the MyGolf program. Nominate here
South Australian Golf Club of the Year
Awarded to a club that has demonstrated excellence in member engagement, innovation, and community impact. Nominate here
Golf Venue – Facility of the Year (Off Course)
Recognising outstanding off-course facilities that elevate the golf experience for members and guests. Nominate here
Whether you're a club manager, committee member, coach, or passionate golfer — this is your chance to help us celebrate the best in South Australian golf. Nominations close soon, so don’t miss the opportunity to acknowledge those who go above and beyond.
Save the date: Saturday 1 November Venue: Hilton Adelaide, Victoria Square Tickets: Click Here
Let’s celebrate the people and places that make South Australian golf extraordinary.
