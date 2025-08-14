Noelene’s rollercoaster round of a lifetime

14 Aug 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

Harvey GC member Noelene Wooltorton overcome odds of thousands to one as she carded a par-four eagle and a hole-in-one in the same round!

Competing in the Monthly Mug stroke play competition at Harvey GC, it didn’t take Noelene long to find her groove.

Despite an opening double bogey after starting her round on the 10th, Noelene required only two strokes to complete the par-four 12th after a “cracking drive” left her a short shot in to the green.

A decent approach shot was obscured by the shade dappling the green and when her ball wasn’t immediately visible, Noelene and partners assumed it had gone long – only to get very pleasant surprise.

“We walked all the way up there and were looking around and thought it must’ve gone over the back of the green,” said Noelene. “Then I looked in the hole and were like ‘oh my God’!”

The eagle helped 16-handicapper Noelene reach the turn on 44 strokes (eight over the card) and her memorable round was about to get even better.

Starting her back nine on the club’s par-three 1st hole, Noelene achieved every golfer’s dream as she holed out in one – to the delight and disbelief of her playing partners.

“It was an amazing shot, it just went straight in the hole and we actually all saw it going in,” Noelene recalled.

“We were all high-fiving, jumping around and squealing like you wouldn’t believe. It was so funny!”

Her amazing double helped Noelene clean up in the competition. As well as landing the Monthly Mug with a nett 71, her fourball won the team comp and, naturally enough, she also claimed nearest-the-pin honours.

“To have two in the one day and then to actually win the day, it was just amazing,” said Noelene. You can’t put it into words. It was just one of those days.”

Image credit: Westpix/Craig Duncan