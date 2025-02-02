Nicholls bombs his way to the win at Cobram Barooga

02 Feb 2025 | Long drive |

Matthew Nicholls, or Matty Bombs as he is known by his strong social media following, has taken out the Cobram Barooga leg of the Australian Long Drive.

Having topped the qualifying on the simulators with a huge 356.5 metre hit, Queenslander Nicholls was the man to beat heading to the outdoor grid set up on Cobram-Barooga's sixth hole.

Out on the live grid, Nicholls sailed a drive past the 330-metre mark in the final to take out Victorian Tom Ryan in the final.

"I think in the final, the best ball I hit was 330-something, which in the live grid out there, I think that was one of the better balls of the day," said Nicholls.

"It was a bit challenging out here in the grid, but managed to do enough and get a win that's been a while coming, so it means a lot to me."

As a seasoned professional in the long drive world, Nicholls was impressed with up and comer Ryan, who is also leading the All Abilities championship after the first day in the Webex Players Series Murray River.

"Tommy is incredible. I was rooting for Tommy until I had to come up against him in the final. Seeing his energy and him having time of his life, I know what that feels like. That's been me," said Nicholls.

Picking up a cool $2,500, Nicholls also accrues some handy Order of Merit points in preparation for the Tour Final to be played at Sanctuary Cove