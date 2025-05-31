Nicholas adds to Australian Amputee Open legacy

31 May 2025 | All Abilities |

Twenty-one years after winning his first, Geoff Nicholas has claimed yet another Australian Amputee Open at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club.

The first inductee into the Amputee Golf Australia Hall of Fame 12 months ago and the inaugural champion in 2004, Nicholas shot 76-76-80 for a dominant 16-shot win in the Gross event.

Faced with wet conditions for the third and final round on Coolangatta Tweed’s West Course, Nicholas went out in 3-over 39 and then made three bogeys in succession after the turn.

With the championship well in hand, Nicholas settled with three straight pars and then after bogeys at 16 and 17 sealed yet another victory with a par at the last.

Joint winner with Nicholas at the Vic Amputee Open late last year, Stephen Prior trailed by two after two rounds but struggled on day three as he finished runner-up with Daniel Spencer third.

Dave Hendren from The Links Shell Cove won the Nett event thanks in no small part to a nett 69 in Round 2 that also helped him take out the Leg Class.