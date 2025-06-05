New simulators continue growth at Mount Martha

05 Jun 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

In a region flush with some of the country's best golf, the humble Mount Martha Public Golf Course has been steadily making waves as one of the more popular facilities.

Mount Martha – which is looked after by the Mornington Peninsula Shire – have seen a strong increase in rounds played, membership and coaching clinics over the last two years, and have just installed two simulators which have ensured the growth can continue.

The Mornington Peninsula Shire's Golf Coordinator, Peter Solis, says it has come as no surprise that the facility has seen such a strong period of growth in recent times.

"We made a concerted effort to try and drive participation at Mount Martha the last probably three or four years now," Solis said.

"The addition of the simulators will continue this, but we have also had a focus on community events, and looked at how we can use the golf course for more than just golf-related events as well.

"We've had open days, we've had music days here, we've got music on the decks on the weekends.

"We've really made a community hub here, and that's translated into a lot of people and the community using the facility."

The two new simulator bays will be open and available to book 7-days, and initially available Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. They will also allow the pro-shop to expand its offering.

"The simulators obviously came at a cost, but I think the outcome of what we've done has been fantastic for this place and we want to return on investment, so if that means staying open later and they're full, that's a good thing," Solis said.

"An expansion area for us has also been for the shop, we can do club fittings now because you've got all the data.

"Players can try a club immediately instead of giving them the club and them going out and playing nine holes with it."

Prior to the simulators being put in, one of Mount Martha's most popular initiatives has been monthly summer night golf, which has just wrapped up for its third year.

"It has just got bigger each year," Solis said. "We added food trucks to create more of a festival event with light music, and we have putting green games, challenges, we have face painting, all that sort of stuff for the kids and it's worked really well.

"We modify nine holes or have holes out in the middle of the fairways, cut holes in the fairways, and no holes longer than 100-110 metres.

"It keeps the pace of the night moving, so within an hour and a half they're done their round and they're happy.

"When the weather is much warmer players tend to hang around or even get here a bit earlier and have a few drinks and stuff like that as well."

With a progressive mindset, Mount Martha has become a thriving public golf facility, which given its location and immediate competition is no small feat.

"Golf's had a bit of a change now, and the focus for this place has been to try to jump ahead of the curve a little bit and be a point of difference which seems to be working.”

To find out more about Mount Martha Public Golf Course,