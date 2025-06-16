New par-3 course the highlight of upgrades coming for Maroochy River

16 Jun 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Participation |

The progressive Maroochy River Golf Club in Queensland has entered a new era after the "overwhelming" support by members of a significant facility update including a new par-3 course.

At a formal vote held recently, the proposal received 82.5 percent support, well above the 75 percent required to get the exciting project moving.

The development is highlighted by the addition of a nine-hole, par-3 course, a 19th hole for use when the present course is being renovated, a carpark extension and improved maintenance facilities, a turf nursery and earthworks for a future "executive-style" course on site.

The par-3 course, which includes plans for a TPC Sawgrass-style island green, and the executive course are being designed by Melbourne architect Darius Oliver, taking up land on the eastern side of the property. The aim is to have the par-3 facility in use by 2028, pending council approval.

Located on the Sunshine Coast, Maroochy River is one of the nation’s most innovative clubs and has had the plans in place for some time. The club believes that it will boast a facility to rival any golf club in Australia once completed.

“It was an overwhelming show of support for the project and a show of support for the people that have been involved in the planning,” club president Mark Holahan told the Courier Mail newspaper.

“It’s going to grow the club, it will build on our sustainability into the future and, while it’s a real boon for the membership, it’s a great benefit to the community.”

Maroochy River’s primary 18-hole course was ranked inside the top 100 in both Golf Australia magazine and Australian Golf Digest’s course rankings last year.

The course caters for more than 85,000 rounds of golf a year and its recent history is of a club that embraces the notion that golf is for everyone; it added a mini-golf facility and modern driving range in recent years and both have been hugely popular.

Holahan told the Courier Mail that this was a crucial part of the mindset.

“It gives us the opportunity to provide another style of golf to current players and other people of the community that might not play on the championship course.

“It also fits in line with the club's view that we cater for families in that from the very youngest member to the oldest, everyone can enjoy the club and what we have to offer.”

Golf Australia’s Club and Facility Manager – Queensland and Northern Territory, Andrew Leventis welcomed the club's latest moves.

“It’s super-important given the enormous demand for golf in the Sunshine Coast, one of the fastest-growing local government areas in the whole country,” said Leventis.

“It’s going to bring a huge boost for participation opportunities on the Sunshine Coast and it’s going to bring new people to the game though facilities that people who are not yet rusted-on golfers can connect with and enjoy.

“Maroochy River just gets it in the participation and growth space and I applaud what they have done here.”