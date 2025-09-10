New-look Noosa is more popular than ever

10 Sep 2025 | Clubs and Facilities |

It's no surprise that golf course upgrades often lead to increased interest around Australia, and while Noosa Golf Club has been undertaking its redevelopments, there has also been changes off the course that have caught plenty of attention.

Just over a year ago, the Sunshine Coast club undertook a complete rebrand, unveiling a fresh logo and brand identity that speaks to a modern audience while still paying homage to the club's rich history and standing in the community.

"One of the club's objectives when I arrived was to increase profitability," Noosa Golf Club General Manager Anthony Sinclair said.

"The way I go about that is to do a deep dive into the way the club's presenting itself in the modern marketing efforts, such as website, social media, communications and stuff like that.

"I thought there was some room for improvement in that regard, and so I managed to develop a very strong partnership with a local marketing company who have been extremely helpful in execution of the ideas that I had."

Noosa and Sinclair engaged Chilli Marketing Group, who specialise in website design, graphics, videography and, of course, branding.

"I found that the diversity of skill sets with working with this team has been able to help us execute these plans really successfully," Sinclair said.

"The foot traffic coming into the club's really, really improved quite a lot."

See Noosa's brand launch video below:

Completely overhauling the digital footprint and marketing has also helped the club to promote its on course upgrades and maximise the impact.

"I think the club's done a really, really good job at showcasing those new holes and the new greens and work that we've done. It's stuff that I'm really proud of," Sinclair said.

"More attractive, better imagery, has really helped us showcase the work that has been done on our master plan.

"We're not working with trillion dollar budgets. We've done this within a pretty stringent budget framework, so that makes it even more impressive I think."

Noosa have been working with Atlas Golf Services on its redevelopments, which is currently working through the course hole-by-hole, and they have also put in a brand new short game area and driving range which are particularly popular with the club's juniors.

"The practise facilities are made free for juniors, and very, very low cost coaching," Sinclair said.

"Over many, many years, long before me, the club have been dedicated to junior golf development.

"Noosa have had some good players come out of there, Steve Bowditch and Katherine Kirk, and some strong juniors coming through at the moment.

"It's a really important part of the club's DNA, that they support junior golf, and that's definitely something that the whole club can be proud of."

Two juniors boys recently won the club’s Foursome Championship. Aged 11 and 18, the future is bright at Noosa.

Membership is capped at Noosa with a waitlist now in place, and Sinclair says the increase in rounds played has been astronomical since the upgrades – both on and off the course – were put in place.

To find about more about Nossa Golf Club, and to see the digital enhancements for yourself,