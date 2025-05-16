New High Performance Director of Pathways appointed

16 May 2025 | Industry News | Amateur golf | Professional golf |

Jamie Bahnisch has been appointed as Golf Australia’s new High Performance Director of Pathways.

Most recently the High Performance Manager for the Queensland Academy of Sport, Bahnisch brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience guiding Australian athletes.

In his new role, he will be focused primarily on delivering three key objectives. Focus on pathway athletes in the US College system, further parent education framework delivery, and create greater focus, engagement, and connection with athletes at the 12-16 age bracket.

Prior to his role at the QAS, Bahnisch also worked in roles at the Victorian and South Australian Sports Institutes, Walford School for Girls and his experience across a wide-variety of sports such as volleyball, football, hockey, rugby 7s, water polo, and archery, and these systems will ensure the successfully delivery of the key objectives.

“It's going to be really exciting. I'm really looking forward to it,” said Bahnisch.

“I'm very keen to be able to listen, observe, and learn from everyone. For me that’s a really big part, learning from people and understanding from them what's working, where do we need to get better, and what are the opportunities. It’s an amazing role to help develop and contribute to the foundations for others to succeed in.

“From my experience at the Queensland Academy of Sport, I will bring the learnings from team sport environments, and I guess bigger squad environments.

“Being able to identify what are the skills or what are the transferables from other systems that you could bring into a golf environment will be important.

“I’m very grateful for the development and lessons learned through my time at the QAS, where I look forward to applying these experiences with our team at Golf Australia.”

Bahnisch will be with Australia's top golf talent from the moment they are identified as a junior, all the way until they have established themselves as a professional.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Jamie on board to continue the success of the Golf Australia High Performance program," said Brad James, Golf Australia's General Manager - High Performance.

"Working with athletes, parents, coaches and Australian Golf stakeholders, Jamie will work collaboratively to help our golfers realise their potential.

"He brings aligned skills from his previous role in Queensland and other sports and will hit the ground running and be an invaluable asset to the team."

