National Volunteer Week spotlight: Melinda Binding

05 May 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News | Participation |

Melinda Binding - Merbein Golf Club, Mildura, VIC

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and how you got involved with the MyGolf/Get Into Golf programs?

I started playing golf as 7-year-old junior and was lucky to be mentored by my family and members of the Merbein Golf Club. As an adult, work and having my own family got in the way of playing and being involved. By 2014, it was time to return to my home club, the Merbein Golf Club, which is volunteer run, and I accepted the Secretary role. Wanting to give back to the club that supported me, in 2016 I commenced delivering MyGolf, get into golf and swing fit and I haven’t looked back.

What has been your most rewarding experience as a volunteer with MyGolf/Get Into Golf?

As a volunteer instructor, every time you start a program and start engaging with participants, I’m happy. There are often pearls of joy along the way with witnessing a grin on a MyGolfer hitting the ball in the air for the first time or out driving a sibling or friend. The impact of these programs in action at my local club has been heartwarming. Whether it’s observing your participants gaining more life balance, meeting new people, or achieving a goal of being able to enjoy a round with the Hubby while on holidays and not feeling intimidated, that’s gold. I find volunteering just a part of life and you get ten times back, what you invest in time and enthusiasm.

How do you think the MyGolf/Get Into Golf programs have impacted your community?

The programs have impacted our community by bringing families and friends together in a joint experience. I have found that by enhancing and developing skills with increasing confidence on the course, more families are playing together more often; Grandparents are taking the children out for a Sunday morning hit, or friends are playing on a Friday afternoon in a social and relaxed atmosphere. By having the skills to play independently and having a good time on the course, more people are turning to golf and these programs.

What challenges have you faced while volunteering, and how did you overcome them?

The challenges I have felt in a regional area, is the ongoing battle against more popular sports and how to attract them to not only our club for programs but the sport itself. The Golf Australia team have helped to overcome this barrier and have been a fantastic source of support and assistance, with increasing our community presence and building stronger relationships with local sporting groups

How has volunteering with these programs influenced your own life and personal growth?

As a volunteer, I have seen how a positive outcome with programs has secured the clubs future with an increase in juniors and memberships overall. Last year, with my family’s support, I took the next step with golf, and I am now a MyGolf in schools’ instructor in the Mildura area, which has exceeded my expectations and personal satisfaction. Volunteering is a win / win for me, and this year is my second year as the instructor of 12 girls with the Australian Golf Foundation, Girl Scholarship Program, which I look forward to delivering every Friday afternoon

What are your hopes for the future of the MyGolf/Get Into Golf programs?

The future looks bright in Mildura, and I believe that the My Golf / Get into Golf programs have the potential to offer tailored optional programs one day. Some ideas I have been to offer training for Instructors to become Mentors and to provide a general handout & extra session to prepare participants for playing on the course. E.g. rules, etiquette of golf, who to use a marker. A mother and daughter program is an idea I think has potential and Mothers with young children session, where a qualified childcare educators could attend the club while the mothers attend the sessions

What advice would you give to someone considering volunteering with MyGolf/Get Into Golf?

My advice is to be flexible and think outside the square for times and months for delivery. In regional areas, children play more than one sport, and I suggest being flexible when planning bookings. The most important thing is to love the game. If you love it, everyone attending your sessions will love it too. The training will support you on your journey, and you will find your passion for golf increase along with your own game. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by being a volunteer.