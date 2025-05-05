National Volunteer Week spotlight: Kirsty Chandler

05 May 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News | Australian Golf Foundation | Participation |

Kristy Chandler - Rutherglen Golf Club, VIC

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and how you got involved with the MyGolf/Get Into Golf programs?

I first played golf when I was younger, but it wasn’t a great experience. Most of the other players were either young boys or much older women, and I never truly felt like I fit in. I ended up playing hockey instead, until my body could no longer handle the demands. When my two sons, aged 11 and 14 at the time, showed interest in golf, I decided to pick it up again and joined Rutherglen Golf Club. Now, I’m focused on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment at the club—somewhere people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy the game. Whether it's parents playing with their kids, hitting balls at our “pop-up driving range,” joining in social rounds with friends, or participating in competitions, I want everyone to feel they belong and can enjoy golf in a way that suits them.

What has been your most rewarding experience as a volunteer with MyGolf/Get Into Golf?

Revamping the junior golf program marked the beginning of my journey at Rutherglen Golf Club. The dedicated volunteers had maintained a small, consistent group of 5–8 kids each week. After launching a new Facebook page and running a targeted social media campaign, the program grew significantly—we now welcome over 30 juniors each term. We also introduced golf to our local primary school, which sparked strong interest, particularly among girls. This growth allowed us to offer scholarships through the Australian Golf Foundation, helping even more young players get involved. Watching the kids arrive each week, excited to play the game I love with their friends, is incredibly rewarding. It’s been a joy to see the program evolve into a vibrant, inclusive community that supports the next generation of golfers.

How do you think the MyGolf/Get Into Golf programs have impacted your community?

The impact of the MyGolf portal on our club has been truly significant. As volunteers, we often lack the expertise to navigate the complexities of legislation, insurance, and administration. MyGolf has filled that gap by streamlining our processes—particularly registration—which has made it simple and efficient for people to sign up for programs and events. This ease of access has encouraged greater participation across the board. We’re seeing more women take part in our “4-week beginner” programs, families enjoying our “pop-up driving range” days, and a noticeable increase in kids playing golf—not just during Saturday morning sessions, but also out on the course midweek with their parents. The portal has allowed us to focus more on building an inclusive, welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy golf in a way that suits them. It’s been a game-changer for growing community involvement.

What challenges have you faced while volunteering, and how did you overcome them?

Being based in a smaller regional town, one of our biggest challenges has been finding qualified pgs professionals or community instructors to be our golf coaches. It’s an ongoing issue, but I’ve found that sharing our club’s story and the work we’re doing to grow the game often resonates with people—especially those who are passionate about golf. Many understand the unique struggles of a 100% volunteer-run club and are willing to lend a hand. With a bit of persuasion and plenty of enthusiasm, we’ve built a growing list of coaches who are keen to be involved. That said, we’re always on the lookout for more support. If you’re reading this and consider yourself a bit of a golf coach, or simply want to help grow the game, we’d love to hear from you. Every bit of help makes a difference in building a strong, inclusive golfing community.

How has volunteering with these programs influenced your own life and personal growth?

Volunteering at Rutherglen Golf Club has given me something I didn’t expect—purpose. I used to hear people talk about finding their purpose and honestly thought it was just a cliché. I never had a real answer myself. But being involved in the transformation of our club has changed that. Seeing the positive impact we’re making—the growing junior program, families engaging with golf, and a renewed sense of community—has been incredibly fulfilling. One of the most rewarding moments has been hearing our older members say they once feared the club would “die with them” (their words, not mine), and now watching their faces light up as new life is breathed into the place they love. Being a part of that change has helped me grow in confidence, leadership, and a deeper connection to my community. It’s been truly life-changing.

What are your hopes for the future of the MyGolf/Get Into Golf programs?

My hope for the future of MyGolf and Get Into Golf is that they become even more accessible to smaller, regional clubs that struggle to find coaches. I’d love to see support in helping these clubs run school programs and then provide ongoing coaching for kids who fall in love with the game. Once the kids are involved, the parents naturally follow. While the kids are enjoying their MyGolf sessions, there’s a great opportunity to get parents out having a casual hit too. Before long, you’ve got whole families playing together, building connections, and becoming part of the club. These parents often go on to volunteer, and the club starts to grow—attracting more members and creating a stronger sense of community. It’s a powerful ripple effect, and MyGolf has the potential to be at the heart of that transformation.

What advice would you give to someone considering volunteering with MyGolf/Get Into Golf?

If you’re considering volunteering your time, think about what golf has given you over the years. It may have offered social connection during tough times, a healthy and positive way to catch up with friends, a focus outside of work, or simply a place to unwind and be part of a community. For many of us, golf has been more than a sport—it’s supported our mental and physical wellbeing and built lifelong friendships. But what have we given back to the game in return? At smaller clubs, just one hour a week over a four-week block can spark someone else’s love for golf, right when they need it most. The best part? You don’t need to be a pro. There’s a short course available to become a “Community Instructor”—that’s all you need to get started. Your time can make a big impact, and it all begins with simply showing up.