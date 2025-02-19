National Eligibility Assessor training workshop an Australian first

19 Feb 2025 | All Abilities |

Golf Australia has taken another step in growing the number of All Abilities golfers playing in events across the country by holding a national first workshop.

The two-day National Eligibility Assessor training workshop was held alongside a classification clinic for athletes with a disability looking to gain qualification into events.

Held by Golf Australia’s National Eligibility Assessor Sam Taylor, and Head of Programs and Inclusion Christian Hamilton, the training workshop brought qualified physiotherapists from around the country to take part in the program which accredits qualified physiotherapists as new Eligibility Assessors.

The training took place under the watchful eyes of central eligibility team members based in the UK and leading researcher Brad Stenner from UniSA.

"This now creates capacity for more people with disability across the country to enter our pathway of Inclusive championships and events co delivered by GA and the PGA," said Hamilton.

"It has always been our goal to have enough assessors so that people can connect with a local assessor easily and start competing immediately."

Like many other Para sports, golf has a global network of eligibility assessors who assess players with disability against eligibility criteria to determine whether they can access and compete in championships for golfers with disability.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of LIV Golf, who supported Golf Australia in facilitating the two-day workshop," Hamilton added.

For more information on how people with disability can get started in golf or gain entry into Inclusive Championships and events,