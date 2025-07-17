TeeMates Tales: Step by step for Emmy

17 Jul 2025 | Participation | Australian Golf Foundation | Clubs and Facilities |

At just nine-years-old, Emmersyn “Emmy” Moran is already making big waves in the Top End junior golf scene.

The Katherine youngster only picked up a golf club for the first time this year at a local MyGolf powered by RipperGC program — which was also her first touchpoint with a Golf Australia program — but her passion and talent was immediately evident.

Following on from the MyGolf program, Emmy was one of 11 girls at Katherine Golf Club selected in the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship Program.

The AGHF program provides girls aged 6–16 with weekly coaching, mentoring, and the opportunity to develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment, which Emmy has thrived in.

"We’re honestly just so grateful Emmy has found something she genuinely enjoys and is so passionate about," said mum Tessa.

"It’s been such a joy to watch her grow whether she’s out on the course or practising in the backyard and lounge room.

"She still has a long way to go, but the most important thing is that she’s having fun and learning every step of the way.”

Over the recent school holidays, Emmy became a TeeMates Connect member, and so when the nine-hole TeeMates Top End Series made its way to Katherine, the budding youngster was keen to test her new skills in a competitive environment.

It was a debut to remember for the nine-year-old, firing an impressive 53 to take out the girls gross category.

With a win under her belt, Emmy and the family hit the road a week later so she could compete in the Darwin event.

After a three-hour drive, Emmy carded her best round to date in Darwin, a 7-over 43, and although she narrowly missed out on a countback, the Katherine youngster proved she's a talent to keep an eye on.

“We never expected anything beyond her having a good time and meeting new friends, so to see her come away from the recent TeeMates events with such strong scores after only six months, has been such a lovely surprise," said Tessa.

"The support from Golf Australia NT and the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship Program has been incredible, and Emmy’s coach Kurt Watts and TeeMates Coordinator Brodie Morcom have created such a positive, and inclusive environment for the girls.

"Along with the ongoing encouragement from our local Katherine Golf Club, we feel very fortunate that Emmy is surrounded by so many that are incredibly supportive of the junior golfing community.”

To find out more about TeeMates,

To find out more about the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program,

To find out more about MyGolf,