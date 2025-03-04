Support for MyGolf Girls Month this April

04 Mar 2025 | Participation | Clubs and Facilities |

This April is MyGolf Girls Month, and Golf Australia are supporting clubs and facilities around the country to help more girls participate in the programs held throughout the month.

MyGolf is Australia’s national junior golf program to promote participation in golf, endorsed by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia.

Implemented by PGA Professionals and MyGolf Deliverers at facilities across Australia, the program has been designed to ensure children have a fun and safe introduction to golf, whilst at the same time providing facilities and program coordinators with a structured, realistic and achievable program.

MyGolf is available to any golf facility across the country. It’s completely free to join and can adapt to any existing programs the facility might already be delivering.

The support from Golf Australia throughout April is threefold:

Golf Australia will provide reimbursements of $150 for clubs and facilities that run a FREE MyGolf Girls Come & Try program!

Golf Australia will promote MyGolf Girls content on social media within 25km of the facility targeting Facebook and Instagram.

Participating clubs and facilities will receive a suite of promotional templates to assist with the promotion of the program.

The MyGolf program continues to grow around Australia with over 800 registered facilities and close to 40,000 registrations.

To find out more about the program, or if you are a club looking to get involved,